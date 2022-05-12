Temperatures are in the 80s this week, signaling that summer can’t be too far away.
And that also means that soon, the Kokomo Beach and Family Aquatic Center will be opening its doors.
But before it does, the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host open tryouts for lifeguarding positions for the 2022 summer season.
All lifeguards are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR-PR/AED training, per a KPRD media release.
The courses are offered through the YMCA. Anyone interested should contact them for session dates, times and fees by calling 765-457-4447.
Kokomo Beach lifeguard tryouts will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave.
Those trying out will need to bring a swim suit and towel, as there will be a water test as well as a written test. All lifeguards hired to work at Kokomo Beach must be at least 16 years of age by May 23, and positions begin at $12 an hour.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard for Kokomo Beach, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 or Human Resources for the city of Kokomo at 765-456-7470.
