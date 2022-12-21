With the threat of harsh winter weather coming into the Howard County area this week, the Kokomo Rescue Mission is opening up its emergency day and night shelter for anyone who might need assistance.
According to a KRM media release, the shelter will be open to men, women and children starting the night of Thursday and running through Sunday.
Warm beverages will also be available throughout the day in KRM's dining room. That is located on the east side of KRM's building, located at 321 W. Mulberry St.
The night emergency shelter will also be available Monday, officials note.
If you are in need of shelter, contact the KRM at 765-456-3838.
The KRM's is available 365 days a year for men, women and children, with free meals available to the community every day at noon-12:30 and again from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the mission's dining room.
Indiana, including many other parts of the Ohio Valley, are already under a Winter Storm Watch, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulating snow, dangerous wind chills and gusty winds likely to begin Thursday afternoon and running through Saturday.
