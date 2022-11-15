The Kokomo Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving Feast is right around the corner. 

According to officials, the facility will once again provide the free meal as delivery, drive-thru or grab and go only this year. 

To schedule a delivery meal within the Kokomo city limits, you can call the KRM at 765-456-3838 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Those calls must be placed before Nov. 22. 

The meals will then be delivered to your home between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). 

Drive-thru and grab and go meals will be available on Thanksgiving Day at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., per officials. 

