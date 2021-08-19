With a little bit of a variety for everyone, the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra (KSO) kicks off its 48th season this weekend with an ode to Ol’ Blue Eyes.
“Perfectly Frank: A Century of Sinatra” will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park and features Broadway star Sal Viviano, according to KSO Music Director José Valencia.
It’s the first of seven dates on the symphony orchestra’s calendar, a vast increase from last year’s COVID-impacted schedule.
“We just did one outdoor program last year in August,” Valencia said. “ … So this is so important and so exciting. We know what we’re doing. We know what we’re going to do, and barring anything worse, we’re going to do it. So there’s a feeling of triumph over this adversity that I appreciate and feel excited about.
“I also feel really excited to get this group of musicians, most of which are around Kokomo and who really are top-notch quality musicians, and when we play together, we can create some magical musical moments that are spine-tingling,” he added.
Along with Saturday’s performance, other highlights throughout the season include “Symphonie Fantastique,” a “Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong Fundraiser,” “Holiday Classics with Cherresa Lawson,” “Mid-Winter Classic Passion and Sweet Romance,” “Matt Gerhard in Concert” and “An American Adventure.”
“Somewhere through this season, you’re going to find something that you know you already like, and so we know you’ll appreciate it,” Valencia said. “And if you’re open to the experience, you may find that you’ll discover something you’ll like that you didn’t actually know you’d like.”
After all, that’s what is so powerful about a live performance, he added.
“The emotions between the musicians and audience amplify each other and make it more fun,” Valencia said. “It’s like going to a movie, and when something’s funny, somebody starts to laugh. Then more people laugh. When you’re at home, sometimes you see the funny thing, and you don’t laugh out loud because the whole emotion thing is not happening, and the energy of the emotions isn’t happening in the room. So there is so much that I’m hoping that we can build on with these shared experiences.”
Along with a full calendar of performances, Valencia noted that the KSO’s youth programming is also back in September, providing young people an opportunity to get up close and personal with stringed instruments.
It’s a personal highlight for Valencia, who noted that putting a stringed instrument in a child’s hand can open up a whole world of possibilities.
“First, if we go back to why do we need to have any arts in our lives?” he said. “It’s so that we can discover beauty and not just have a gray life, a straight ahead and just do the thing life. We want to enhance it with something. I think we all desire that. Providing a program for younger people gives some people a specific avenue to explore. Some people like to paint and draw, take photographs, dance, that’s the way they connect with the beauty. All of these things are just different forms of expressions of beauty, and we provide that for a group of people who want to explore it by playing a stringed instrument.
“And then hopefully whether or not they become players as adults, they may become lifelong appreciators of music. Maybe it’s not orchestra music, but so many things are happening in music conservatories right now. They’re composing. They’re dropping beats. They’re creating different grooves, and people are picking them up all over the world.”
To learn more about the upcoming KSO season, their youth programs or to purchase tickets for upcoming performances, visit www.kokomosymphony.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.