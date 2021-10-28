The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong to raise funds for its program.
The event at The Hobson on Saturday, Nov. 20, will feature live music singalongs from the orchestra's TV Dinner band, a silent auction, trivia, karaoke and dinner catered by Tanks Barbeque.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time. Admission for pairs starts at $100, and total tables are $500. For tickets, visit kokomosymphony.com or call 765-236-0251.
