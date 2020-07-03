Midway through the Tribune’s recent conversation with Kokomo Police Department [KPD] officials, Chief Doug Stout recalled a situation that occurred at an October 2019 meeting with the Kokomo TenPoint Coalition, an organization that works to reduce youth gun violence.
Stout began to soften his voice as he mentioned the moment a young African-American woman began to talk about her own experiences with the police and the uncertainty of what would happen if she was pulled over.
“There was a lady that came to the microphone and said she was scared when she would get stopped by police because she didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Now, there’s a difference. What I heard is flat out, ‘I’m scared. I don’t know if I’m going to get shot.’"
Helping the public — particularly African Americans — overcome that fear of law enforcement is what Stout said is one of the department’s biggest concerns.
But then Stout openly posed another question.
Why is there that fear in the first place?
ADDRESSING THE FEAR
Throughout this series, the Tribune not only talked with members of the KPD, but also sat down and talked with local African-American clergy who have been embedded in the Kokomo community for several years.
Overall, pastors Lonnie Anderson of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Romon Oglesby of Great Faith Christian Church and Gary Bush of Temple of Faith Church said their own relationship with the KPD — especially under Stout’s administration — has been nothing but supportive and good.
The three also commended KPD on its transparency and its desire to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the local African-American community.
But they also admitted that there is still a sense of fear toward even local law enforcement as it pertains to one group in particular — African-American youth.
Oglesby said he feels like that fear goes both ways: the police officer accessing the situation at hand to determine the level of force and the individual trying to navigate a response.
“I believe there is definitely maybe some fear from both sides,” he said. “But the way that fear is handled on both sides is totally different. So for a police officer, again, he has the assurance and the reassurance several times over. One is a gun. The other’s a Taser. The other is up to 50 police officers who can respond at a moment’s notice when he has a cry for help.
“The young black kid on the other hand has none of those resources,” he continued. “The only thing he has is his mother and potentially his father. So what he doesn’t have is more against him than for him. To me, his fear is an understood fear. The police officer’s fear is what I have a hard time with. … So I do understand that there are fears on both sides, but the way those fears are dealt with I think are where we have an impasse.”
Bush agreed with Oglesby, citing an anecdote from one of the city’s recent Black Lives Matter protests.
During that particular protest, several officers were stationed outside of Markland Mall after word spread that protesters might march through that area. While the march didn’t end up happening, Bush said he remembered walking up to the police officers while they were standing outside of their squad cars and striking up a conversation.
“I just walked up to a couple of them,” he said. “They allowed me to walk all the way across the parking lot, all the way up to them, and they did not change their stance at all. They were very welcoming.
"I guarantee that if I had been [a Black teenager], they probably would have responded differently because I would have walked up as a Black teenager, and they might have gotten defensive and maybe even touched their guns.
“And I’m sure pastors Oglesby and Anderson would have had the same experience,” Bush added. “They would have been able to walk completely across the parking lot and talk to police without them being alarmed or alerted. But if it would have been one of our Black teenagers, I believe they maybe would have received a different reception.”
So if there really is a fear, how can it be addressed? Stout said it starts with trust.
ESTABLISHING TRUST
“We have to prove we are here equally for everybody,” Stout said. “There is a percentage in every single city, I’m not just talking about race-wise, there’s a percentage of every single city somewhere in this world or in the United States that don’t trust their policemen. Why? We need that communication to go back and forth as to why. Until then, we’re not going to know how to correct it.”
One of the ways to establish that trust and bridge that disconnect is through simply listening, Stout added, saying that it’s one of the strongest tools that law enforcement officers have in their repertoire.
“I said it on the pavilion that Tuesday night [during one of the city’s protests],’ I’m not going to say I understand what you guys are feeling,” Stout said. “I’m not a Black man. I was born white. I grew up white. So how am I going to understand if I don’t listen?’ None of it is going to happen until we listen and educate ourselves.”
While a lot of people seem to hear what others are saying, Stout said very few seem to actually listen.
POWER OF LISTENING
It was during one of the Black Lives Matter protests at Foster Park last month that a Tribune Facebook Live stream caught the moment local law enforcement officers began to close in on a group of protesters who had been standing at the intersection of Superior and Washington streets.
As the officers began to ask the crowd to disperse and make their way out of the street and onto the sidewalk, a few of the officers began to walk toward the group of protesters. A few moments later, those same officers then struck up a peaceful conversation with the protesters, in what turned into what appeared on the live stream as an hour-long therapy session.
Capt. Heath Haalck was one of the officers on the scene that day, and he said he believed it was a moment of impact.
“If we are humanizing ourselves … because sometimes they [community] don’t see us that way … but when we take this stuff off, we just look like everybody else,” he said.
But even concepts like listening, Anderson pointed out, again goes both ways, saying that he would deliver the same message to a police officer as he would to one of his young African Americans of his congregation.
“Be law abiding,” he said. “Be people with respect and with dignity. … Treat people with dignity. Treat people with respect. African-American youth, treat law enforcement with dignity and respect, and law enforcement, treat African-American youth with dignity and respect. I think to me, it’s a universal code that all groups should abide by.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.