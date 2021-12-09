On National Christmas Card Day, the city of Kokomo picked its new official Christmas card for the holiday season.
Zack Prairie, a fourth grade student at Lafayette Park International Elementary, was chosen Thursday as the winner of the 2021 Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest. Nearly 500 cards with his drawing of a Christmas tree in a snow globe with the words “Merry Christmas Kokomo” written on it will be sent to mayors and legislators across the state, as well as to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Prairie was one of seven finalists, one from each of the Kokomo School Corporation elementary schools. In all, the city received nearly 275 submissions from area students.
Prairie said being notified earlier this week that he was one of the finalists made his day. Being chosen as the winner of this year’s contest made him even happier.
“When it was the end of the school day, I thought that pretty much everything was over and that I just wasn’t picked, but then at the very end of the school day I got the slip,” Prairie said. “I was happy when I got home. I was happy all night.”
Prairie said a snow globe was not his first choice, but faced with the limitations of only using three colors and not drawing copyrighted material, he went ahead with the idea and chose to keep things simple so the Christmas tree in the snow globe would “pop.”
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, with the help of his three oldest children, narrowed down the submissions to the seven finalists and, eventually, the winner.
“People often ask, ‘What’s the best thing you get to do as mayor?’ and hands down, this is one of the best, and at the same time, one of the hardest. … I’m just utterly amazed at the talent the young of this community has.”
The annual contest, open to all fourth grade students in Kokomo Schools, has been a more than 40-year tradition between the Kokomo School Corporation and the city of Kokomo.
The six other finalists were:
- Chloe Peters, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy
- Piper Schuck, Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts
- Suki Chen, Sycamore International Elementary
- Emalynn Birnell, Elwood Haynes Elementary
- Jocelyn Jenkins, Boulevard STEM Elementary
- Grace Bough, Lafayette Park International Elementary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.