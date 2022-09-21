Students had just finished cleaning a van for Primrose Retirement Community when Assistant Principal Nicole Geary told them their give-back activity.
“You’re going to be painting Kindness Projects,” Geary told the children.
Students collectively inhaled with excitement.
One girl painted a penguin on her rock. After the rocks dried, they were left around Highland Park, part of the Kindness Rock Project.
The viral trend has people, usually children, paint rocks with positive and inspiring messages on them. The rocks are meant to be found by others, who then hide them again.
It was all part of Lafayette Park Elementary’s 919 Day of Action Monday at Highland Park.
The day saw International Baccalaureate students volunteer their time cleaning up trash, washing windows and vehicles and spreading mulch at the park.
The vehicles were from nursing homes and Kokomo Fire and Police departments.
It’s an annual event at Lafayette Park, and Monday was a welcome return to getting out of the classroom and into the community. The past two years, teachers discussed with students how they could give back with their parents.
“This is our kickoff event for this year to get our students excited about getting out and doing something,” Geary said.
Day of Action aligns with IB’s Learner Profile, which teaches students to be more than just academically successful. This includes being caring, reflective, open-minded and communicative.
“Our focus is to develop the whole child,” Geary said. “We hit really hard on being kind and caring.”
Another part of the International Baccalaureate program is teaching kids there is more to the world than just their classroom or school.
As Geary put it, “You are part of a big huge world. What does it mean to do something?”
Enter a service day where kids leave school and make an impact on the community they live in.
Monday tied into what students talked about in class. In Angie Davisson’s fifth grade class, they discussed how beliefs and values impact decisions.
“It’s really driving this sense of giving back and making an impact on the community,” she said. “This is an active thing they can do.”
Fifth graders Bentley Ashcroft and Izzy Stout both said what they talked about in class helped them better understand the impact they can have.
The Kindness Rocks were the best part, though.
“I was most excited to paint the rocks,” Stout said.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo provided drinks for students. The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department helped organize up the event.
“The community has really helped getting that up and helping us,” Geary said.
