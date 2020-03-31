PERU – Alternating lane restrictions are scheduled for U.S. 31 in Miami County, with restrictions expected to start at the beginning of April, weather permitting.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said restrictions will allow for contractors to complete concrete patching and rehabilitation along with the asphalt resurface of U.S. 31.
Work is set to take place in two locations on U.S. 31: between 300 South and Eel River Cemetery Road, and from U.S. 24 to 300 South.
U.S. 31 northbound will also be closed for the duration of one weekend in early April to allow contractors to complete work on the U.S. 31 bridge over the Wabash River.
Traffic will not be permitted on the bridge while the repairs are taking place. The official state detour will be Ind. 18 to U.S. 35 to U.S. 24. More information regarding this weekend closure will be announced at a later date.
Motorists will see a variable speed limit sign near the construction zone. A variable speed limit sign is an electronic construction speed limit sign that can be adjusted to a lower or higher speed limit dependent on current conditions such as whether workers are present.
Work on U.S. 31 is expected to continue through late September, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to E&B Paving for $7.1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.