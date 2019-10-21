INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state lawmaker testified Monday that she told a lobbyist Indiana's attorney general was a "creeper" soon after he allegedly drunkenly groped her at a bar.
Attorney General Curtis Hill looked on as Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon answered questions before a former state Supreme Court justice about the encounter during a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session. Reardon's testimony opened a professional misconduct hearing that could last up to a week and lead to sanctions against Hill's law license.
Hill disputes the claims from Reardon and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks at the party.
Reardon, a Democrat from Munster, testified that she encountered Hill soon after she arrived at the party about 1 a.m. and that he leaned in close to as if to hear her even though she wasn't saying anything to him.
Reardon said Hill was holding a drink in his right hand and put his left hand on her shoulder, then slid his hand down her open-back dress to clench is hand on her buttocks. "A squeeze, a firm grasp," she said.
Hill smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes, Reardon said.
"I just said back off and left," she said, then running into a lobbyist who knew Hill. "Your boy is a (expletive) creeper."
Hill, a 58-year-old Republican, has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state government leaders for his resignation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.