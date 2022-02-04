BUNKER HILL — Three more inmates are suing Miami Correctional Facility, alleging they were kept in near total darkness for weeks inside isolation units that were flooded in raw sewage.
Twenty-four inmates are now suing the facility over claims they were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment due to the living conditions inside the restrictive housing units.
The lawsuits have all been filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of the inmates. Six lawsuits were initially filed in July, with new complaints coming nearly every month since.
Nearly all the prisoners allege they were forced to live in darkness for sometimes months because the prison never fixed broken light fixtures and replaced broken windows with sheet metal, blocking out light and allowing cold weather to pour in.
Inmate Vincent Thompson said in his filing that he was placed in a cell in June in which the toilet would not flush and instead spewed raw sewage into the cell. Thompson alleged the floor was so slippery from the sewage that he fell on three occasions, causing him pain and physical injury.
The prison then shut off the water in the cell for the two weeks Thompson was housed there, according to the suit. Thompson alleged he had no access to drinking water, and the meals served to him only came with a powder mix, but no water.
The cell also had no working light, and the window was covered in sheet metal, blocking most of the light from entering.
“He was therefore forced to remain in a filthy cell, awash in sewage, in the dark, for two weeks,” the lawsuit says.
While housed in the cell, the lawsuit says Deputy Warden George Payne Jr. came onto the unit and spoke with Thompson, who complained about the conditions. Payne instructed Thompson to send him information regarding the conditions, which Thompson did. The lawsuit alleges he never received a response from anyone.
In another lawsuit, inmate Joe Jackson alleged he was kept in a restrictive housing cell for five months with live wires hanging from the ceiling that shocked him, and cold pouring in from a broken window covered with metal sheeting.
Jackson, an insulin-dependent diabetic who suffers from neuropathic pain in his extremities, alleged the cold was particularly painful due to his condition. The suit said the intercom in his cell was also broken, and he had no way to attract attention when his sugar suddenly dropped and he was in medical distress.
The lawsuit says Jackson’s cell had no light source and would constantly flood with toilet water from other cells, which contained urine and feces.
Thompson alleged that during this time he was never given any recreational time outside the cell and was infrequently allowed showers.
Another inmate, Joseph Campbell, alleged in his lawsuit that he was placed for at least six weeks in a restrictive housing cell in early 2021 that only had one window completely obstructed by a sheet of metal and no light fixture.
Campbell alleges that for more than two weeks, the cell had no running water, and he was unable to flush the toilet, which filled up with his own excrement and urine.
With no drinking water in his cell, Campbell was forced to fill up bags and bowls with ice when he was infrequently let out for a shower and recreation that he would later thaw out in his cell, according to the suit.
The lawsuit says Campbell had recently attempted suicide before being moved into the cell, and the lengthy confinement in the dark increased his serious pre-existing mental health issues.
All three lawsuits allege the conditions inside the cell were a form of torture that constituted cruel and unusual punishment. All three inmates filed multiple grievances while in the cells, to which prison officials never responded.
The lawsuits assert that prison officials violated the inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights, which bans cruel and unusual punishment, and are liable for compensatory and punitive damages.
Kenneth Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, said stories continue to emerge from the prion’s restrictive housing unit that “shock the conscience and violate the Constitution.”
“In case after case, prison officials subjected these men to brutal conditions no human being should ever experience — knowing full well the pain and trauma they were inflicting,” he said. “... We wouldn’t tolerate animals being held in such horrifying conditions, how can we tolerate them for people?”
The Indiana Department of Correction said in an email it does not comment on active litigation.
