Is Tipton Municipal Utilities and the city of Tipton “one and the same” or is the utility company completely separate and its own entity?
The question and its answer is at the heart of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Teresa Arnett, the widow of a former city employee, in Tipton County Circuit Court against Tipton Municipal Utilities (TMU) and will very likely decide if the lawsuit is successful or not.
It was at the heart of a motion to dismiss hearing held last week in front of Judge Thomas Lett and initiated by TMU’s lawyer, Alan Townsend.
Jeffrey Hammond, lawyer for the plaintiff, and Townsend argued their side for a little more than an hour Wednesday in Tipton Circuit Court in front of longtime Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lett.
Lett took the motion under advisement, saying he would give the arguments he heard “careful thought.” He gave no exact date for when his decision would be made.
THE CASE
On June 30, 2021, David Arnett, a laborer for Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery, was tasked with clearing and burning fallen trees and other debris in the wooded area located at 2200 W. 200 South, more commonly known as the “Boy Scout Woods” to pave way for the city’s new disc golf course.
To do so, David Arnett was given a skid steer with an attached grapple bucket to grab the logs and move them to a nearby burn pit.
The problem, according to the lawsuit, was the grapple attachment had a limited reach, meaning David Arnett had to “maneuver the Bobcat to the edge of the burn pit to drop the logs into the pit.” The grapple attachment, according to the lawsuit, was owned by TMU.
In one instance, according to the lawsuit, the skid steer tipped forward and fell into the burning pit with David Arnett inside. He suffered “severe burns over most of his body” and died later that day due to his injuries.
His wife sued TMU in April of last year, alleging negligence on behalf of the utility company and seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
TMU filed a motion to dismiss in June 2022, arguing mainly that since the Estate of David Arnett is accepting worker’s compensation, it can’t bring another civil tort lawsuit against David Arnett’s employer or coworker due to the Indiana’s Workers Compensation Act’s exclusive remedy provision barring such an act. The act doesn’t bar someone from suing a “third party.”
THE ARGUMENTS
Neither side refutes what the Workers Compensation Act’s exclusive remedy provision says, but the two sides could not disagree more on whether or not TMU is a “third party” in this case.
Townsend argued last week that it is very “clear” TMU is part of the city of Tipton since it is in municipality-owned utility, was created by the city and whose board — the Utility Service Board — was created through an ordinance in the 1950s and is made up entirely of members appointed by either the City Council or the mayor.
Additionally, Townsend argued, TMU and the city of Tipton have the same liability insurance under the same policy, share a bank account, the city clerk-treasurer handles payroll and other financial duties for both the city and TMU and any change to TMU’s rates for electricity, wastewater and water all have to be approved by the City Council.
Townsend cited a handful of previous similar cases to bolster his argument.
One such case, Metropolitan Emergency Communications Agency (MECA) v. Cleek, deals with Marion County Sheriff’s Department employee James Cleek suing MECA, an agency created to serve both Indianapolis and Marion County, over being hurt by an awning that fell on his head while being handled by a MECA employee.
Cleek received worker’s compensation from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He then filed a lawsuit against MECA and the employee. The trial court upheld the lawsuit, but the Indiana Court of Appeals reserved that decision and approved a motion to dismiss filed by MECA and the employee from the lawsuit.
The appeals court looked at the makeup of MECA’s governing board, whether or not MECA’s employees have the same benefits as city employees, etc.
Hammond, though, in his brief and during oral argument last week said the number one issue the court should look at is where the money would come from if TMU were to pay any settlement or damages related to the lawsuit.
Specifically, Hammond pointed to the fact that any settlement or damages payout not covered by insurance would come out of TMU’s operating balance and not from taxpayer’s dollars from the city of Tipton’s general fund.
Hammond also mentioned MECA v. Cleek but said he had a different takeaway from the case.
Hammond argues that the main deciding factor from the case is “the fact that a judgment against the defendant would have to be paid out of” the county’s funds.
“Because Cleek’s lawsuit against MECA would create a legal liability in Cleek’s employer (Marion County) to pay a judgment out of its operating funds, Cleek’s lawsuit was barred by the Act’s exclusive remedy provision and was dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” Hammond writes in his brief.
Hammond also pushed back against the defense’s other claims, arguing that while TMU’s Utility Service Board is appointed by the City Council and mayor, that doesn’t mean TMU isn’t a separate entity.
“Appointing does not equal control,” Hammond said, adding that TMU’s general manager can only be fired by the Utility Service Board and not the City Council or mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.