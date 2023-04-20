Kokomo High School can be an intimidating place for freshmen.
As the new students on campus, freshmen must navigate a new building and plenty of new faces. Freshmen go from the oldest students in their middle school to the newest kids at high school.
“That building is huge,” said Alexis Chaney. “You get lost easily if you don’t know where you’re going.”
Jordan Thatcher knows. She was a freshman during COVID, adding an additional hurdle to acclimating to high school.
It’s why she signed up to be a mentor through KHS’s Kokomo Leadership Academy.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to work with our freshmen,” Thatcher said.
The Kokomo Leadership Academy (KLA) links upperclassmen with incoming freshmen at KHS, the goal being to foster relationships and strengthen school culture. One of the main initiatives for the leadership program is freshmen orientation, which is led by the upperclassmen mentors.
“We’re hoping to make freshmen feel more included,” said Evan Barker, a senior mentor. “A lot of our freshmen were really comfortable with the high school because they got a student view, not a teacher view.”
The next wave of mentors got their start Wednesday at the KLA Leadership Summit. The event served as orientation for incoming mentors where they could talk with seniors, attend breakout sessions and hear from guest speakers.
That included Richard “Sleepy” Floyd, a 1998 KHS graduate. Floyd is a musician and founder of Indy Music Co-Op in the Circle City Industrial Complex, a 24-hour rehearsal and recording studio for area musicians.
Floyd encouraged students to speak up about problems they see and follow their passions. As a student, Floyd was all about athletics. He used his position on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board to bring awareness to the lack of lights at the basketball courts at Somers Park.
Admittedly, Floyd said nothing happened to solve the problem, despite raising concerns. However, the anecdote served as an example of how leadership begins by following one’s passion.
“It really starts by not being quiet about things you’re passionate about,” he said. “It really starts in your corner. Sometimes, as a leader, you can do more harm not speaking up.”
Like Thatcher, Paige Wilson was drawn to the leadership program to help incoming freshmen.
“I was just really excited to make them feel like they have community at the high school,” she said.
During the school year, mentors and freshmen have lunch together monthly.
“The freshmen are getting to know all the KLA mentors,” said Amy Roe, high school graduation facilitator. “It’s made a huge impact on culture.”
Seventy-five students were selected to be mentors next school year, an uptick to last year’s 60. They come from all walks of life. The program isn’t reserved for straight-A, super-involved students.
“Our goal is to have leaders who are relatable,” said Jason Spear, a vice principal at KHS.
Roe and Spear sponsor the leadership academy.
Spear told a story about one student mentor who had had behavioral issues in the past. The student shined when they talked to eighth graders about what high school was like. They were able to draw on their own experiences and offer advice.
“These students have experienced real life, and that’s what we want,” Roe said.
Reflection is a focal point of the program. Students are constantly asked to reflect on their strengths, weaknesses and what is working.
Chaney said when she joined the Kokomo Leadership Academy, she was shy and looking to break out of her comfort zone.
“I’m more willing to talk to people I don’t know,” she said.
Similarly, Aviannah Pollard will be a mentor next year to try something different.
“I wanted to try new things and be more involved,” she said.
Camden Horner said he’s learned leadership skills that are applicable not only to working with freshmen but also on athletic teams and in the community.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see them realize their leadership,” Roe said.
