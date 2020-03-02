Do the words “credit score” or “credit report” cause you confusion or dread? Come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for “Lunch N Learn: Thinking Money.”
Credit reports and credit scores will be the focus at noon March 5 at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. Learn how to get your credit report, what to pay attention to, and learn about the difference between credit scores and credit reports.
The session will be hands-on, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required by calling 765-453-4150.
