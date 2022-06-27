Kids prepared to golf a few holes Monday morning at Kokomo American Legion Golf Course, just like the adults who teed off before them – by hitting the practice green.
Golf professional Jeff Seagrave gave each kid a sleeve of Callaway Warbird golf balls and showed them how to warm up around the green.
“All it is a feel,” he said. “That’s all it is. I gotta work on feel too, sometimes.”
A good rule of thumb is to start close to the hole.
“You want to see the ball dropping in the hole,” Seagrave said.
Greyson Mulkey lined up his putt, just like Seagrave taught, and gave it a tap. The ball rolled in.
“You putt with confidence, like Tiger (Woods),” Seagrave said as he walked by.
The golf pro showed Cameron Markley a drill using a tee on the green. He placed the tee into the ground and had Markley aim for the tee. The philosophy: if you can hit the tee, you make it in the hole.
The group then moved to another practice green to work on their chip shots. Again, it was all about feel and building confidence before the round.
Monday morning was the final day of First Tee, a program designed to teach kids life lessons through the game of golf. This is the first year of the First Tee program at the Legion course.
Seagrave remembers when he was a kid and could always find a buddy or two to go golfing with. He wants to use First Tee to turn more kids on to golf.
“I don’t see the youth like I used to,” Seagrave said. “I’d love to have that back.”
A good start is positivity. Seagrave was full of it on the course, giving kids fist bumps and cheering them on after their shots.
“Golf should be fun,” he said. “You should always be hitting it for fun.”
The Seagrave name is well-known in the Kokomo golf community. His father, Rick Seagrave, won the Howard County Golf Tournament while in high school.
Young golfers learned the basics at First Tee, starting with putting, chipping and the short game in general.
“It’s a miniature version of the golf swing,” Seagrave said.
A few competitions helped keep the kids engaged. The weekly lessons built up to golfing a couple holes on the course.
After the warmup, the golfers headed to the first hole, which runs along LaFountain Street.
“Aim for the Subway,” said Brayden Guge, 13.
The Subway on Lincoln Road sits behind the first hole at the Legion course. It can be seen from the tee box.
“I’m gonna chip it on the green and putt it in,” Guge said as he approached hole one.
Guge enjoys golfing with his dad. He will tell you the second hole at Green Acres Golf Course is a “menace.”
Golfers received a shirt, an insulated bottle and plaque for participating. Seagrave raved about the kids to their parents.
“You guys have some really great kids,” Seagrave said. “I’ve had a lot of groups, and they really stand out.”
First Tee was held each Monday morning in June. Seagrave said the program will return next summer.
“I love doing it,” he said. “I love helping the kids.”
More opportunities for youth golfers are coming to the Kokomo this fall and winter. Seagrave said they are working with the Carver Community Center to offer golf clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.