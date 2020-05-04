Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Sammy E. Beeman, 27, Marion, on a Madison County warrant.
Monday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah R. Booze, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrese D. Cole, 18, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating without a license and possession of handgun without a license.
