Jake Leicht has been a lot of things at Taylor Community Schools.
He was a student and standout athlete, graduating in 2009. He’s been a teacher, a coach and most recently, athletic director.
But Leicht has always felt the pull toward building-level administration and being a principal.
Now, he’s getting his chance.
The Taylor School Board approved Leicht as the next principal at Taylor Elementary School, effective immediately, Wednesday evening.
The move comes after the school board voted in March to put former elementary principal Matt Nuttall on administrative leave.
Superintendent Chris Smith was limited on what he could say about the situation, only that Nuttall’s leave is through June 30. Smith did not comment on whether Nuttall would return to Taylor after his leave expires. June 30 is the end of the fiscal year.
Nuttall had been principal since 2018.
The school board’s action Wednesday ends Leicht’s run as athletic director, a position he took in 2019. During his tenure, Leicht worked to increase participation numbers in Titan athletic programs.
Participation numbers have slowly increased in most sports. Leicht credited the coaches of the girls’ athletic programs in increasing turnout for those teams.
“That’s what’s seen the most growth,” he said.
Leicht was athletic director when 16-year-old Johnathon McKoon, a wrestler and football player, was killed in a car crash in 2021. He worked with McKoon’s parents to award scholarships in honor of the Taylor student.
Leicht is one of the longest tenured athletic directors for Taylor, serving nearly four years. His presence brought stability following years of turnover in the athletic office.
Leicht doesn’t expect the AD position to remain open for long. The school district posted the job Thursday.
“This job isn’t a stepping stone job anymore,” Leicht said.
The Taylor lifer is looking forward to his next opportunity. He will be principal at the same elementary school he attended, in the same neighborhood where he grew up.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” he said. “I try to think outside the box. I try to put others first. I think people can feed off that.”
He received his administration license following the encouragement of middle school principal Heather Hord and high school principal Steve Dishon.
“Ms. Hord has been a huge part of this for me,” Leicht said. “They both pushed me to get my administration license.”
Leicht was the main person who’s assisted at Taylor Elementary during Nuttall’s absence.
“I know it’s something he’s worked for for a long time,” said board member Dennis Bentzler. “I’m glad to have him, he’ll be great.”
Assistant elementary principal Brandon Gleason handled most day-to-day duties.
“This young man, in his first-ever administration role, absolutely stepped up to the plate,” Smith said during Wednesday’s meeting. “He did everything he could to keep that building running.”
