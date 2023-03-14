Around the mid-19th century, a Quaker minister from Randolph County named Amanda Way had an idea.
What if women had the same rights as men?
That idea prompted Way to help oversee the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention in the town of Dublin (Wayne County) in October 1851.
While there, Way told the gathered crowd that “unless women declare their rights politically, socially and financially, they will continue in the future as they have in the past,” according to the Indiana Commission for Women.
The next year, Way also helped found the Indiana Woman’s Rights Association, now known as the Indiana Woman’s Suffrage Association.
The association was one of the first women’s rights groups in the United States at the time, per the Indiana Historical Society.
The society also noted that in 1881, members of the Indiana Woman’s Rights Association and the Indianapolis Equal Suffrage Society began a letter-writing campaign urging the Indiana legislature to devote time to the issue of suffrage.
The issue passed the first assembly of the Indiana legislature, but it was blocked in the next.
Yet, the movement continued.
For the next few decades, suffragists pushed toward reform in the area of women’s rights, coming close to that reform but never quite reaching it.
Way herself also reportedly continued her vigorous fight for women’s equality right up until her death in 1914, six years shy of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that ultimately allowed women the right to vote.
And though she didn’t live to see her vision reach fruition, Way’s fight for women’s equality is part of an exhibit on display on the second floor of the main branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Titled “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana,” the exhibit is on loan from the Indiana Historical Society, according to Trisha Shively, head of the library’s adult and teen department.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity to be able to present something that’s been curated and looked at,” Shively said. “This is about women’s suffrage in Indiana. It covers a little bit of the national, but it’s how women got the right to vote in Indiana. So I think that’s kind of a cool thing for us to have for this month being Women’s History Month.”
For Shively, the exhibit also provides the public an opportunity to see and celebrate just how far Hoosier women have come in the last 100 years.
“It’s brave of them,” she said. “Think about that. I don’t know if I would have been that brave to fight for that. One of the panels in there is of a doctor. She was a doctor, yet she still didn’t have the right to vote. She was a doctor in Indiana, and she could do all these other things, but she could not vote. She had no say in our policies. That’s pretty amazing to think about that.
“These are important milestones in our history,” Shively added, “and I think Kokomo should be proud that we are able to offer the quality of these types of displays.”
