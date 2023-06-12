The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library announced a new, free service Monday morning aimed at preparing children 5 and younger for kindergarten.
The service, which is called TALK: Text and Learn for Kindergarten, will send parents or guardians two text messages every week suggesting educational activities the guardians can incorporate into their child’s routine.
Parents are able to sign up for the program by texting TALK to 75547 or by visiting www.texttolearn.com.
“We are so excited to offer TALK to KHCPL parents and caregivers,” Ellen Clark, KHCPL children’s outreach librarian, wrote in a press release. “We know parents lead busy lives. This new service provides quick, easy ways to engage with children and help them learn.”
TALK comes from the Every Child Ready to Read, which is a research-based program from the Public Library Association and the Association for Library Service to Children.
The program promotes reading, singing, talking, writing and playing. Each of the twice-a-week messages will begin with one of the five practices, then outline an activity for parental guardians.
The goal is to reach parents who may not otherwise have the time or the ability to attend library programs, the press release stated.
