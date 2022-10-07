Michelle Ennis remembers sitting down and watching a movie at her house last December when her arm slid off the nearby armrest and hit the right side of her body.
“It was sore and tender,” the 56-year-old Kokomo resident recalled.
Ennis then took her left hand and did a self-breast examination, and that’s when she ended up locating a small lump.
That was day one of what Ennis said has been a very long journey.
Around three months later — March 3, 2022, to be exact — Ennis found herself in a room with medical staff all around her as she heard the word that causes so many people to stop in their tracks.
Ennis had breast cancer, HER2-positive, and the cancer had also metastasized into two of her lymph nodes.
“I sat there and cried because quite honestly, when I went to that appointment, I kept thinking in my mind, ‘This is nothing,’” Ennis said. “I thought there was nothing to be worried about, but then I got there, and something was very wrong. I was in shock and disbelief. I wasn’t accepting it. And then at one point, I just started crying. I knew at that moment, that very moment, that my life was about to change.”
Of course, when given some of the worst news of your life, you can either sink into a funk or stand up and fight.
And Ennis admitted she actually did the former for a while, especially after her mother’s death March 25.
But at some point during her six treatments of chemotherapy, which she called physically, emotionally and spiritually draining, Ennis decided to fight.
“It had taken time with everything else going on,” she said. “And I remember telling my family doctor, ‘I’m not OK.’ But probably around my fifth chemo treatment, I started thinking, ‘OK, I’m going to win. I think I had it all along, but I was just so drained. Your energy is just zapped with this. But at some point, I decided to put my pink gloves on and start fighting back.”
Through chemo, she fought.
Through losing her hair, she fought.
Through her bilateral mastectomy, she fought.
And Ennis is still in the fight too.
She’s currently in the middle of her 25 radiation treatments, though she smiled as she said she can now actually see the finish line (Oct. 17).
After that, Ennis has to wait for about six to eight months to see how well her body has healed before undergoing reconstruction surgery.
She credits her faith for helping her get through this breast cancer journey, as well as a strong support system.
It’s that support system that Ennis said is so important for anyone who faces a similar medical diagnosis.
“That is one of the first things that the doctor said to me is that you can’t do this alone,” she said. “So, get yourself a good support system. When I left his (the doctor’s) office that day (March 3), I was very transparent on Facebook because I knew there were going to be some big changes coming up. So, I wanted to use my testimony and journey to possibly help somebody else out.”
And even though this past year has been one of the hardest ones in Ennis’ life, she did admit that cancer has taught her a few lessons that she might not have learned elsewhere.
“I guess it’s a new perspective,” she said. “Like what’s important and what’s not. When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t think I would make it through by myself. What I mean is that I thought to myself, ‘How am I ever going to make it through?’ But now, I’ve learned to just take it day by day.”
Ennis then took a few moments to talk about how it’ll feel to ring the cancer bell that stands outside of the Community MD Anderson Cancer Center here in Kokomo, the bell that often signals the successful end of a person’s cancer treatment.
“I rang that bell after my chemo because I was so happy and so relieved that chemo was done,” she said. “It was such a freeing and liberating feeling. I was just so happy to get it over with, and you just feel so proud of yourself too that you were able to have gotten through that part of the journey.
“This next time (when Ennis’ entire course of treatment is complete), we’ll have a big party,” Ennis added. “I can see myself in tears of joy, lots of smiles and laughter, celebration, lots of hugs. When they took out the lymph nodes, they did the pathology results right around July 23, and I was notified then that I was cancer-free. And those were the best words I’ve heard in my entire life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.