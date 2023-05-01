There won’t be a shortage of sweets in Kokomo this weekend.
The 21st annual Samaritan Caregivers Chocolate Celebration will bring chocolate-dipped bacon, double chocolate whoopie pies and flank steak with chocolate whiskey butter sauce to hungry visitors Friday.
With more than 40 vendors prepared to set up shop in Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., visitors can even get a chocolate covered strawberry hand massage.
To sweeten the deal, proceeds from the event will be used to help senior citizens who want to stay in their own homes.
“I think it’s going to be one of the best yet,” said Cindy Bock, a Samaritan Caregivers board of directors member.
Other than serving on the Caregivers board, Bock also participates in the grocery delivery program and was recently trained to help with the State Health Insurance Program, which helps seniors pick a Medicare plan.
She’s been helping out with the nonprofit for roughly six years.
“I have a very strong compassion for the elderly,” Bock said.
The volunteer explained she used to help take care of a family friend. The experience made her realize some people don’t have family members or friends to help them stay independent.
She started picking up groceries for Samaritan clients about four years ago. The nonprofit pays for the groceries and clients are able to choose what gets delivered.
Usually, Bock said, the clients she delivers groceries to ask for butter, eggs, a bit of meat and some coffee.
Bock said she’s built a relationship with the two clients she shops for. They know they’re able to call her if anything goes wrong and don’t mind chatting with her when she goes to drop off their groceries.
“I love to be able to see people stay in their home that they raised their family in as long as they possibly can,” Bock said.
