A local competition hosted by Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Sun King will bring Kokomo creatives to the big screen.
In a matter of 48 hours, various teams will be challenged to create short films spanning a variety of genres. The competition begins Friday night.
Each team will join the competition by signing up at Sun King Kokomo from 7-9 p.m.
After receiving a list of instructions, competitors will be tasked with writing, filming and editing a short film. Each entry must include a specific line, which will be revealed at the sign-up, and feature one of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library branches.
Ben Rutz, one of the competition organizers, explained the short films didn’t necessarily need to be shot inside one of the libraries. There just needs to be a scene that shows one of the branches.
“It could just be a shot of them walking by the library. As long as it’s in the background, that’s all that matters,” Rutz said.
“The library is a very dynamic location,” Rutz added. “I think that with it all being the same location, it can be really interesting to see how people utilize it in a different way.”
Teams will also be assigned a specific genre when they go to sign up for the competition.
There is no limit on the amount of people who can be on one team.
The short films must be at least 3 minutes long but can’t exceed 10 minutes.
To submit videos, Rutz said, teams should upload their short films on Google Drive or Dropbox, then share the video to benrutzproduction@gmail.com.
Short films may also be submitted via flash drive but must be dropped off before the deadline. Contact information for flash drive drop off will be included on the instruction sheet.
A screening and award ceremony will be held at Sun King from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 2, the following Friday. The screening will be open to the public.
Rutz explained that competitors who fail to make the competition’s deadline, which is at 8 p.m. Sunday, will still be able to have their short films screened. However, late submissions won’t be considered for awards.
There will be seven awards distributed after the screening. Categories include Best Film; Best Use of Genre; Best Performance; Best Writing; Best Directing; Best Line Award for the most creative use of the required line and the “Oh Wow!” Award, which will celebrate a submission that surprises judges.
Winners will receive 3D-printed awards that resemble miniature Academy Awards.
