Art fans have until Saturday afternoon to check out the Kokomo Art Association’s 95th Annual Spring Art Show.
The art is on display at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., and features 50 art pieces by 19 artists. The Kokomo Art Center is open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Robin Coyner, an artist who specializes in drawing and painting, and spent roughly 15 years teaching art at Delphi Community High School, recently judged the art show.
Coyner’s art can be found in the downtown Artist Alley, near 210 N. Main St. Coyner made “Life After Humans: Moon Flowers.”
Best of Show honors went to Lisa Bliss Rush for her colored pencil art, “Vision Quest.”
A press release from the Kokomo Art Association stated Coyner “found her technique to be interesting and unusual and commented that her presentation was top notch and beautiful.”
Mayor Tyler Moore selected Tarja Harney’s mixed media piece, “Words I Should Have Said” for the Mayor’s Choice award.
Harney created the piece while working on a series that reflected on the loss of her mother. She used the series to process her initial grief.
“‘Words I Should Have Said’ is a mixed media piece where I utilized a laser engraver to etch the eulogy in glass over a print of myself,” Harney said in the press release. “The eulogy was never spoken at the funeral because I could not come to do it at the moment.”
Category winners are
2D artFirst place — Deb Edwards, “Ice Storm (on Crabapples),” oil painting
Second place — Deborah Miller for “Safe in the Harbor,” acrylic
Third place — Angela Walthour for “Watermelon Smile,” colored pencil
Honorable mention — Myndie Everling for “Rhythm,” mixed media
Honorable mention — Keith Woods for “Leonardo da Woods,” fiber art
Honorable mention — Lesley Wysong for “Pretty on Pink,” acrylic
3D artFirst place — Colette Inderhees for “Monochromatic Vase,” china painting
Second place — Colette Inderhees for “Owl at Night,” china painting
Third place — Tarja Harney for “Two Sisters Trying to Exist, Ever Since,” raku ceramic
Honorable mention — Bertie David for “Sweep of Roses,” porcelain painting
Honorable mention — Colette Inderhees for “Hummingbird,” china painting
Student art winnerFirst place — Eliona O’Dell for “Smiley Face,” marker
