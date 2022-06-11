The Kokomo Art Association announced last week it will host a summer camp June 20-23.
During the camp, Western High School art teacher Myndie Everling will lead children through various art projects, such as painting, tie dye and papier-mâché.
Parents are encouraged to send attending children in clothes that can get messy.
The camp will run 9—11 a.m.
The camp will be hosted at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., near Highland Park. There is no charge for the summer art camp, but space is limited. To reserve a student, contact Lesley Wysong via email at artisfunlnw@aol.com or over the phone at 765-457-9480.
The camp is for children aged 8—11 years old.
