The Kokomo Art Association’s Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., is hosting two exhibitions this month.

Mary Beatty, a former president of the KAA and longtime member, will have pastel and oil paintings on display in the Art Center. Locally, her work has joined collections at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Howard Elementary School, Indiana University Kokomo and the Howard County Courthouse.

Visitors will also be able to check out work by local porcelain artists this month. A painting demonstration will be held by Bertie David at 2 p.m. April 27.

Both exhibits will run through April 29. The Art Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.

