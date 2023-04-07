The Kokomo Art Association’s Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., is hosting two exhibitions this month.
Mary Beatty, a former president of the KAA and longtime member, will have pastel and oil paintings on display in the Art Center. Locally, her work has joined collections at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Howard Elementary School, Indiana University Kokomo and the Howard County Courthouse.
Visitors will also be able to check out work by local porcelain artists this month. A painting demonstration will be held by Bertie David at 2 p.m. April 27.
Both exhibits will run through April 29. The Art Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.