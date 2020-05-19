Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.