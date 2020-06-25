This handout photo provided by his family shows 93-year-old Wake Sharp, center behind plexiglass, visiting with three other generations of his family for Father’s Day, June 21, in Fairfield, California. This setup, in which they talk by phone, has enabled the family to visit in person during the coronavirus pandemic. Sharp’s son Dan Sharp, on the right, says, “I don’t know who enjoys it more. My family and I – or dad.” He paused then added, “Probably dad.”