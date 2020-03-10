Age-old adages about weather can feel outdated at times. "April showers bring May flowers" used to be a given, but many people now note that rain in April or blooming flowers in May are no longer sure bets.
During the winter of 2019-20, January and February saw record flooding in parts of the southern United States. Despite that, meteorologists notes that spring still tends to be the most rainy season of the year in the northern hemisphere.
"In the upper atmosphere, jet streams remain strong and the air holds on to some winter chill," says Chicago-based meteorologist Tom Skilling. "At the surface, sunlight is strong, warming the ground, water and lower atmosphere. Warm, moist air is less dense than cold, dry air, causing it to rise into the colder upper atmosphere, squeezing out moisture into precipitation."
With the potential for more rainy weather ahead, it can be beneficial to plan for days when spending time outdoors is unlikely. These rainy day ideas can brighten even the soggiest, cloudiest afternoons.
· Visit an indoor water resort.
· Spend a day at the museum.
· Head to the mall.
· Try an indoor sports center.
· Try indoor rock climbing
