Last week, more than 1,000 boxes of food were handed out in the New Life Church parking lot. For some, it was desperately needed to stock an empty fridge.
In each box were two gallons of 2% milk, four flavored milks, one pound of cottage cheese, sour cream, cream cheese and French onion dip. The boxes were free to anyone who came to the Dairy Drop Event on Friday afternoon in the New Life Church parking lot.
New Life Church partnered with Convoy of Hope, an organization based out of Springfield, Missouri, to bring the event to life. The items were donated by Prairie Farms, Devin Galloway, New Life Church lead pastor said.
"Early on in the pandemic, in March, we called Convoy and requested for them to send aid to Kokomo and obviously, they had an overwhelming response of requests and they said it'd probably be sometime in the summer before they could send a truck," he said. "But every once in a while, a sponsor will call with a donation, so Prairie Farms called Convoy with this donation of dairy. So essentially, Convoy asked us if we would take it, and we said, 'Absolutely."
Convoy of Hope is "a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response," according to its website. One of the ways Convoy of Hope serves its mission is through partnership, like its work with New Life Church.
"We empower like-minded organizations who are doing good work among the poor and suffering in their communities. This is accomplished by providing such friends with food, water, supplies, and much more," according to the website.
Convoy of Hope provided beyond expectations for the Dairy Drop. Originally, there was supposed to be 960 boxes supplied for the event, but on the day of the drop, there were hundreds more, Galloway said.
"(Convoy) said they were going to send us 960 cases, but we received and distributed 1,320 ... " he said. "I was a little nervous, actually, about how much we had, because it is perishable, but we got rid of it all so that was great."
There was a steady stream of traffic throughout the four-hour window of the event. Some of those in line shared how much the dairy packages would mean to them.
"We met with several people that face food insecurities who even mentioned that this would be the only food they would have at home today (Friday), so there are really stories of food insecurities in our community," he said. "And although a truck full of 22 palettes of dairy seems like a lot, I mean it's probably just a drop in the bucket. But I think it does give people a sense of hope to receive something like that and we were glad to do it."
The church's staff and volunteer team were critical to making the operation run smoothly.
"We probably had the better part of 30 or 40 volunteers, helping direct traffic, loading cars, running the forklift and unloading the truck," he said. "We couldn't have done it without the incredible people at our church that really love to serve others."
Galloway is new to Kokomo, and joined New Life in January. He, along with his wife and three children, moved into their home the day before lockdown.
"Literally our house closed on a Friday, we left that Friday and that weekend, everything was closed," he said. "So that window of time was really, really short but we were like, 'We just need to get to Kokomo.'"
Despite the hectic move during the coronavirus pandemic, Galloway said he's enjoying his time in the City of Firsts. He and his family moved to Kokomo from Lafayette and lived in Indianapolis before that.
"Kokomo seems like a really great community, it's not necessarily a small town, but it has that feel," he said. "It feels small to us (coming from Lafayette). But there's a really great sense of this close-knit community. It's been refreshing."
Galloway has been in ministry for 13 years. He said his time in other fields were not fulfilling.
"I had spent some time away from ministry years ago, I had a good career, made good money, but I was still miserable," he said. "It's one of those things, if you're called to do it and you're not doing it, you're going to be miserable. And if you're not called to do it but you're trying to do it, you're still going to be miserable. I just had an overwhelming sense that the Lord has called me to pastor people. It's my life, it's what we do. And it's good to know what you're called to do."
Outreach like this is important for the church and for Galloway's personal ministry, he said, quoting Matthew 25:40.
"Scripturally it says that 'Whatever you do for the least of these is as though do for the Lord,'" he said. "It's acts of kindness like these that ultimately bring honor and glory to God, and these are the people that the Lord cares about. And it is essential to the church to reach those that are in need. It is important to us."
Galloway said while details aren't set in stone, there are plans for Convoy of Hope to send a produce truck to the church in October. Additionally, the church hosts a food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays every month, at the church, 1803 E. Vaile Avenue. Visit www.newlife4kokomo.org
or call 765-459-5067 for more information.
