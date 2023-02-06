By the time Kokomo citizens shed their winter coats, there should be a new splash of color downtown.
The city is looking for mural artists who would install 1-3 interactive murals on the side of Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St.
Steve Geiselman, the city’s development specialist, explained the “interactive” requirement meant visitors could pose with the mural. For example, he referenced murals with human-sized wings that people like to pose in front of.
The mural should also incorporate a “Geek Street” theme and represent the businesses associated with Geek Street. Since the mural will be connected to a comic book shop, comic book themes are especially encouraged.
Artists who work as a group are also able to apply. The project is open to all Indiana and Midwest artists.
Geiselman said the artist will be paid for their work, but wasn’t able to say how much the artist would be paid. Instead, artists should list an extensive budget for materials and labor when they apply for the project.
If you’re interested in applying, an application form can be found at www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/development/mural_rfp.php.
The application deadline is set for March 16. The project implementation timeline is scheduled for April through June this year.
