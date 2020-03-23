When you want to start making healthier choices, one of the first places you often start with is drinking more water. But, what happens when you are trying to make the switch from sodas, juices, sweet tea, or artificially sweetened beverages to plain water?
You want flavor. You miss the bubbles. You struggle without the caffeine.
This is such a common issue that I thought it would be good to put together a list of things that could curb the cravings. These are not a replacement for water, just something to include when you need more variety. Find one or two from the list below that you really enjoy as a special treat during the day.
Unsweetened teas: Brew your favorite tea and serve hot or cold and sweeten with stevia or truvia, monk fruit, or swerve, if needed. If you’re looking for caffeine, choose a black or green tea. Herbal and white teas have little to no caffeine.
Crystal Light Pure: The “pure” version is sweetened with stevia instead of artificial sweeteners. You will find classic flavors such as lemonade, peach tea, and mixed berry. There are even options with caffeine as well.
Nuun: Nuun (pronounced “noon”) is an electrolyte beverage that has a lot of unique flavors and comes in a convenient tablet you add to water. Some varieties contain caffeine. These are great for active individuals who are trying to replenish electrolytes or anyone trying to increase their water intake.
SweetLeaf Water Drops and Sweet Drops: SweetLeaf is a company that sells stevia and now offers beverage flavorings. There are fruit varieties for water and chocolate, caramel, and vanilla flavors for your coffee or tea.
Homemade Infused Water: The night before you want infused water, fill a pitcher with water and your favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Some of my favorite combinations are lemon and ginger, strawberry and pineapple, strawberry and lemon, and peach and blueberry.
Sparkling water (Perrier, La Croix, Spindrift, Bubly, and store brands): These sparkling waters provide the fizz you may be missing from your soda but without the sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Vitamin Water Zero: Here’s a refreshing option that you can find at most grocery stores and gas stations. Make sure you get the zero-label version to avoid added sugars.
Zevia: Zevia is simply your favorite sodas like Cola or Root Beer but sweetened with stevia.
The goal for our health should always be progress, not perfection, so if you need to take smaller steps in the beginning that’s OK! Start with 1 less can of soda per day or less sugar in your tea. All of these small steps will add up to long-term success.
Megan Allen is a registered dietitian with Community Health Network who provides complimentary consults to Community patients in Kokomo. To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider call 765-776-5939.
