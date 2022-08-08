The Artist Alley, a colorful walkway that runs parallel to the Kokomo Art Association’s gallery, has been drawing visitors since 2014. It’s replenished annually, giving a new batch of creatives the chance to show off their work.
In an effort to make space each year, and to support Hoosier artists, the previous collection is auctioned. With a new wave of installations approaching, fans of this year’s collection have until 7 p.m. Friday to purchase the works of art.
There are 16 pieces for sale, with each bid starting at $125. The auction can be found at kokomoartsale.com.
The majority of works are acrylic paintings on marine board, which helps preserve the artworks that are exposed to the elements. However, there are also mixed media works for sale.
Payments are able to be made via credit card. Auction winners will be charged immediately when the auction ends. Winners will be able to pick up the artwork they bid for on from 10 a.m. until noon Aug. 20 at the Kokomo Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St.
The next Artist Alley collection will feature more than 20 works, with at least four sculptures. The new art will be installed Aug. 27 and a reception will be held Sept. 2, the first Friday of the month, for community members to meet the new artists.
