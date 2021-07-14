GREENTOWN — There's a different type of communion being served outside an old church in Greentown.
A brightly painted mailbox says, "Express yourself." Nearby, the patio has become an outdoor learning and community space for those interested in learning a new art.
Revival Fiber Arts, 328 N. Meridian St., Greentown, opened for classes this summer. The business is a work in progress that began years ago when Pam Hanshew thought up her "dream business." She wanted to have a space where fiber artists of all ages and skill levels could learn, teach and hone their crafts.
In Hanshew's dream, people could learn weaving, quilting, rug hooking and more, plus shop some handmade items as well. She was so particular about where she wanted the business to be that she took three years to find a location. She finally found it last year, and classes started two weeks ago.
On July 7, the patio was a classroom for the first session of the business's Children's Fiber Arts Program. Hanshew instructed children how to make a pencil holder using yarn and an old water bottle.
The craft involved cutting the top off of a water bottle, and then cutting the walls of the bottle into an odd number of sections. For this class, there were five sections. Then, they wove yarn in and out of the sections, creating a flexible wall of yarn and plastic that can hold pens and pencils.
Hanshew had an assortment of yarn — of pretty much every color imaginable — on a table for the crafts. As of now, Revival Fiber Arts classes are held outside because the church building is a work in progress, or "a labor of love," according to Hanshew.
"Will you have church here?" one of the kids asked as they weaved their pencil holder.
"Nope," Hanshew said. "This is going to be the church of all things fiber." Then, she went on to explain what she meant by fiber. Fiber arts includes a slew of crafts from quilting and sewing to weaving to knitting.
Hanshew found out about the church through Teri Sommers, the previous owner of the building. She met Teri Sommers because she performs military rites at funerals for the VFW.
Hanshew told Sommers her dream business plan, and Sommers warned her that the building needed a lot of work.
"She said, 'I have this church but it's really, really in bad shape," Hanshew said. "And I said, 'I don't care, I'll take it!"
The church building is no. 18 on the Greentown historic trail, according to the Revival Fiber Arts website. The main floor, what used to be the chapel, has stained glass windows. Inside the building, some of the original woodwork is still in tact.
Hanshew and her husband, James Hanshew, purchased the building in August 2020, but there was a lot of work to do.
"We came up here and part of the chapel's ceiling had fallen in," she said. "I actually have all of beams set now so I can take things out and put them in the dumpster without a problem. My husband and I have done a lot of cleanup, it's just been a labor of love."
The children at the fiber arts program asked to look inside, but Hanshew said no.
"Not this week, sweetie," she said. "I don't want you guys going in there, it's still a little too dangerous."
As of right now, the next step is getting dumpsters out to Revival to remove more items out of the building. Hanshew said the goal is to have the building open for business next year.
The building has quite a storied history. It was built in the late 1890s as a church that grew from a tent revival and then moved to its current location on North Meridian Street and became Greentown Brethren Church. The church changed names and hands several times, from the North United Methodist Church, then Chapel of Praise.
The building sat empty until Teri Sommers acquired it to use it as a gift shop called The Church Mouse.
"When I found the signage in the building, it had The Church Mouse's (logo) on there," she said. "So I scraped that off of it, and it said, 'Church of Praise Ministries.'"
The new Revival Fiber Arts sign pays homage to the property's past with a church mouse on the sign, and by using "Revival" in the name.
Ultimately, Hanshew's goal is to bring the love of tactile arts to the community, however that may look. Her mission was clear in her teaching style during the children's fiber arts class.
"Can I use a different color now?" Juliana Sommers asked Hanshew.
"Of course, you decide what you want to make," Hanshew said. "You are not limited."
