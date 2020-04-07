Q. There are many different styles of shoes in the market today. It seems natural that ultra-athletes need to use a specific shoe, but does it really matter what shoes you use for that trip to the gym or daily walk around the neighborhood?
Many shoes are specific to a type of exercise, such as basketball shoes versus running shows versus walking shoes. Running and walking may seem similar but there are critical differences. Most runners land on their forefoot, while walking engages the heel with a heel strike. So, one should consider additional heel cushion when walking versus forefoot cushion when running.
If you plan on engaging in multiple exercises during your workout at the gym consider using a cross-trainer. Cross-trainers should fit well and be supportive, have a firm heel and relatively light weight.
Q. How do I know if I’m using the right shoe for my feet and exercise routine?
If you are new to exercising, rather than trying on and buying an exercise shoe, you may want to consider going to an athletic specialty store and be fitted with appropriate shoes for your feet and activity. There are shoe finder apps available as well as shoe advisor websites that can help you determine the right shoe. You should feel comfortable in your exercise shoes.
An important concept to keep in mind when choosing exercise footwear is to be aware of the shape of your feet, such as low to no arch or regular to high arch. Most people will do well in an intermediate to rigid shoe.
Consider using cushioning with an arch support for very high arch foot. Pay attention to the heel and avoid negative heels as this will put a strain on the Achilles tendon. Shoes can make or break your workout, so try not to just grab whatever old shoe you have available when starting a new workout program.
Q. What are the signs that my shoes might be worn out or simply not engineered for the activity that I’m doing?
Be aware of the wearing down of the shoe. Don’t wait for your shoes to look bad because by this time you have lost their support. Monitor for aches involving the spine, hips, knees, and ankle as this may be a sign that you need to change your shoes.
Consider changing your shoes once a year if you are an occasional exerciser. If you exercise on an average of five to seven days a week, then you may want to change your shoe every six months, however if you are a runner, you should change your shoes every 300 to 500 miles.
To make your shoes last longer, try to reserve your workout shoes for workouts only.
Q. Aside from having the right shoes, are there other things that it’s important to do to keep your feet healthy and ready for a morning jog?
Always get a good stretch, preferably after a short warm up, prior to your run. Lastly pay attention to unusual aches and pains and consult your medical provider or a sports medicine provider if pain persists.
Dr. Apiafi is a sports medicine physician with Community Orthopedic Specialty Care in Kokomo. To schedule an appointment call 765-776-3100.
