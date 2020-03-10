Do you ever feel like you constantly crave sugar? The answer to this question is not to blame yourself for lack of willpower, or see yourself as broken, or purchase the latest detox juice. You do not need any of those things if you can get to the root cause of why you want sugar to begin with.
These questions will help you figure out if you are fueling your body with the right energy sources throughout the day, along with a variety of other factors that impact the foods we crave.
1. Am I getting enough high fiber carbohydrates throughout the day?
As you probably already know, not all carbohydrates are created equal. Simple, or refined, carbs such as sugar and white flours (bread, crackers, and pasta) take very little time to digest, get absorbed into the bloodstream quickly, and spike your blood sugars. The good news is, if we choose high fiber carbohydrates at meals and snacks such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, they will still break down into glucose but at a slower rate leaving you fuller for longer. Most adults need about 25 grams of fiber per day.
2. Am I including protein and fats at meals?
Protein and fat are extremely important for telling the body you are full and it’s time to stop eating. Since protein and fat do not raise blood sugars like carbohydrates, you’ll also get the benefit of minimizing blood sugar spikes after a meal.
3. How much water have I drank today?
Dehydration can definitely be confused with hunger and sugar cravings. Everyone’s needs vary but the estimate I like to use is half your body weight in fluid ounces (a 150 pound person would need 75 ounces of fluid per day). You can increase water intake if you are more active, sweat more, or feel thirsty.
4. Did you get 7-9 hours of restful sleep last night?
When you don’t get enough sleep or when you toss and turn all night, the office donuts or vending machine suddenly hold way more appeal. When we don’t get enough quality sleep at night this is a stress to the body. This can make it more difficult to make good food choices and lose weight. Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep can be a very complex problem to address and should be discussed with your doctor.
5. How’s your stress level lately?
Emotional stress can increase the hormone cortisol in our body, making it more likely to crave quick energy sources such as sugar. Don’t feel guilty for taking even ten minutes today to exercise, meditate, read a book, take a bath, or take a nap.
Megan Allen is a registered dietician with Community Health Network who provides complimentary consults to Community patients in Kokomo. To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider call 765-776-5939.
