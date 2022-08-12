Art & Photography Show
The Greentown Art & Photography Show opens to the public on Saturday. Various mediums will be represented, including paintings, 3D art and, of course, photography. There will also be a wide range of ages represented, allowing each Greentown artist to show off their work. The show is free to attend and is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each Saturday until the end of the month. The art show can be found in Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite piece of art at the show. The audience favorite will receive the People’s Choice Award and $20.
Riverwalk rock
The Riverwalk Concert Series is returning this week with the second concert. The show will be free and open to all ages behind The Foxes Trail, 307 S. Main St. Mercy Union, a New Jersey-based alternative rock/punk band, and Pressed in Black, a Hoosier surf punk band, are on the roster. The concert is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Beers from Bad Dad Brewing Co. and burgers from The Coterie will be sold at the concert. There will also be free water from Culligan Water.
Creature Feature
Reptile Rex of Squishy & Friends will bring a collection of reptiles to the Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Saturday afternoon. The presentation, which was organized by the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, will include several lizards, snakes, an alligator and a crocodile. The reptiles will be from Africa, Asia and South and North America. The first presentation will run from 11 a.m. until noon. The second presentation starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 2. For more information, visit cityofkokomo.org/departments/creature_features.php.
Pooches at the pool
After the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center closes at 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the pool will switch its attention to a furrier set of clients. From 5-7 p.m., the Aquatic Center will be open for dogs. There is a $5 fee per dog, and a limit of one dog per visitor. The water will only be open for dogs during the event. For more information, call 765-456-7540.
Howl at the moon
In celebration of the full moon, Kingdom Cards & Games at 126 W. Walnut St. will host a night of Werewolf. The rules to the game are fairly simple; before gameplay starts, secret rolls are distributed amongst the players. Then, during the game, villagers try to figure out who the werewolves are while the werewolves try to eat the villagers. The games start at 7 p.m. and will continue until everyone is too tired to keep playing. The event will be free to attend, and participants can come and go at will.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
James Gedda, an outlaw country musician and Hoosier, is playing at The Coterie Friday night. The doors at 107 W. Sycamore St. will open at 8 p.m. and Gedda goes on at 9. There won’t be a cover charge for the Friday show. Then, after the Riverwalk show on Saturday, The Coterie will host a karaoke afterparty. There will be a $5 cover charge for the afterparty and each song request will cost an additional dollar. The afterparty is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Checkered Vans will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday night. The band will perform classic rock covers from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge, but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during the show.
