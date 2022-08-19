Camp at Winding Creek
Having started Thursday afternoon, the Winding Creek Music Festival is already in full swing. There will be live music from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. There will also be fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar workshops at the festival Saturday morning. Visitors who purchase admission for multiple days will be able to camp at the festival. There are four main food vendors on the grounds. Burlington Pizza King will serve pizza; West Point Church will serve grilled ham salad sandwiches; Main Street Christian Church will serve ham & beans, fish and pulled pork; The Kokomo Area Lions Club will serve pork chops, beef & noodles and rib-eye steak sandwiches. Tickets can be purchased at the gate using cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or PayPal. RV and primitive camping is included in the ticket price. Friday tickets will cost $20, Saturday tickets will cost $25 and Sunday tickets will cost $20. However, students age 13 through 22 will be able to purchase tickets for half off if they bring a student ID. For more information, or a schedule of performances, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Line Dancing
Country fans can put on their favorite pair of cowboy boots and head over to The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Friday night for some line dancing. There will be two DJs at the venue to keep the dance floor full from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. There is a $5 cover charge to get into the Country Palace Friday night.
Punk show
Graygarden is returning to American Dream Hi-Fi, 109 E. Sycamore St., on Saturday night. There are two Pittsburg punk bands backing the Kokomo group, Endless Mike and the Beagle Club, and the Ghostwrite. All three groups can be found on the music streaming website Bandcamp. There will be a $10 cover charge at the door, which will go to the two touring bands. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series
The Flying Toasters, a band from Rochester, Indiana that performs crowd favorite covers, is playing at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., on Saturday. Howard Band is opening for the Flying Toasters. The show is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. and will be free to attend. Visitors will likely want to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.
Support your local makers
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market is setting up shop at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington Streets on Saturday. At the market, visitors will be able to purchase a variety of goods, such as fresh produce and locally made crafts. The outdoor market will be in the lot by Grace United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit kokomofarmersmarket.com.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
Pickin' Pear, a ukulele and banjo duo that play folk, rock and bluegrass, will perform at The Coterie Friday evening. Doors to the venue, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., open at 8 p.m. and the duo is scheduled to go on at 9. Saturday night will bring Warrior Kings, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, to the stage. The Saturday concert is scheduled for 10 p.m., with doors opening at 9. There is a $5 cover charge for both shows.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Barstool Bandits will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday night. The band will perform a mixture of acoustic music 7-10 p.m. Although there will not be any cover charge for the show, the venue will sell food and drinks during the performance.
