Statewide search for treasure begins
Have you ever dreamed of living out your life as a swashbuckling, treasure hunting pirate? Well, now is your chance to finally make that dream a reality, and you don’t even have to set sail on the high seas to do it. Simply tune in to the Driving Me Quackers YouTube channel at noon on Saturday. Adam Rood, a Howard County native, will post a video to the channel showing viewers how to locate treasure maps hidden in 10 Indiana counties, including Howard and White Counties. Inside each chest will be three prizes: rubber ducks, a signed copy of “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps and a $20 Amazon gift card. If you are lucky enough to find one of the elusive chests, you can take a photo and tag the Driving Me Quackers Facebook page, where you will inevitably become the envy of every Hoosier across the state.
48-Hour Film Contest
Grab your most film-savvy friends and prepare to lose some sleep, because it’s time for another 48-Hour Film Contest. Will your film bring home one of the seven awards? There’s only one way to find out. On Friday night, bring a team of any size, and sign up from 7-9 p.m. at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. From there, you will have until 8 p.m. Sunday to write, shoot and edit a short film that will be 3-10 minutes long. Each team will be given a genre at sign up, and each film will have to feature a specific line and one of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library branches, either as an exterior or an interior set. The films will be screened and awards will be given out at Sun King from 7-9 p.m. the following Friday, September 2. If your team doesn’t make the submission deadline, you will still be able to screen your film, but it will no longer qualify for any of the awards.
By the water
The Riverwalk Concert Series’ third show is on Saturday. This week, Indiana-based groups Fresh Hops and Pushing Daisy’s Band are performing on the riverside stage. Both groups encapsulate funk and jam-band style music. The free concert, which is open to all ages, will be held behind the Foxes Trail at 307 S. Main St. Bad Dad Brewing Co. will sell brews at the show and The Coterie will serve burgers.
Family movie night
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Russiaville location is hosting a family-friendly movie night on Friday. Starting at 8:30 p.m., the library will have an outdoor screening of Disney’s Encanto. Visitors of all ages might be interested in the library’s pre-movie party, which will feature music, dancing and art. Since the movie is being shown outside, visitors will likely want to bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the showing.
Bending to bleats
Happy Goat Lucky Yoga is combining flexibility and farm animals this weekend. With classes at 12:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, the indoor classes are open to all ages and any level of yoga experience. Each class is scheduled to last roughly 45 minutes, with the last 15 minutes reserved for photo opportunities, playing with goats and asking questions. Both indoor classes will be held at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St. Reservations are required for the event, and can be booked at bookwhen.com/happygoatluckyyoga. A single adult ticket will cost $30, but children and people older than 60 can get tickets for $20. There are also discounts for people who purchase multiple tickets. Yoga matts and goat snacks will be provided.
More Live Music This Week
Kokomo Alehouse
Scotty Randolph is playing at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday. The musician, who plays all around Indiana, will perform acoustic country music from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge for the Friday show, but the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will have food and drinks for sale during the show.
The Coterie
Mucklo is taking The Coterie’s stage by storm Friday night alongside special guest Luna Worldcast. There will be a $5 cover charge for the show at 107 W. Sycamore St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday night and the music is scheduled to begin around 9. On Staurday, Straight Up Chumps and Kilmer are providing the entertainment. The Saturday show is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will also require a $5 cover charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.