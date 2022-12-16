D&D at the Library
Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or completely new to the art of slaying goblins, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is inviting any high school students or adults interested in playing Dungeons & Dragons to rent a game master for an afternoon. Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of adventures, and there will be premade characters available for everyone. If you have a set of particularly lucky dice, feel free to bring them to the event. Otherwise, dice will be provided to every visitor. The Dungeons & Dragons event will be held on the first floor of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Brunch and self care
Imagine Burgers & Brews has partnered with JoJo's OlFactory & Co. for a special Saturday brunch event. A seasonal brunch menu will be served during the event, including apple cranberry walnut salad, spiked eggnog and brunch burgers. During the meal, visitors will be taught to make their own sugar scrubs or lotions from Jojo’s. Reservations are required for guests who would like access to the brunch menu, and each reservation must purchase a Jojo’s item for $21 each. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 304 N. Jefferson St. To make a reservation, call 765-506-6608.
Caroling for the Solstice
In celebration of the upcoming winter solstice, which is Wednesday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is holding a Christmas-themed event at its Russiaville location, 315 Mesa Drive. The family-friendly event will include craft making, hot chocolate sipping and caroling with Victorian era-themed carolers paying homage to Charles Dickens. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and visiting families will be invited to carol in the KHCPL Russiaville neighborhood during the event, so dress in warm clothes.
Greentown lights
In the spirit of Christmas, the Greentown Lions Club has decorated the Howard County Fairgrounds with an array of Christmas lights. There are drive-through displays as well as parking and access to Pioneer Village at the fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St. The lights will be on display from 6-9 p.m. every evening this weekend. For more information, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/greentown.
Tours of the Seiberling mansion
Fans of the Howard County Historical Society will have multiple chances to get inside the Seiberling Mansion for free this weekend. Friday night will mark this season’s last sponsored night of tours. Then, on Saturday, the house lights will be dimmed to accentuate the holiday light displays placed throughout the house. Reservations are required for the tours at the mansion located at 1200 W. Sycamore St. The sponsored night will run 4-7:30 p.m. and the candlelight tour will run 5-8:30 p.m. To claim a spot in one of the tours, visit howardcountymuseum.org and click on “Christmas at the Seiberling” under the Programs tab. For more information, call (765) 452-4314.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie this weekend. On Friday, the Jason Wells Band will play a free blues, jazz and rock show. Then, on Saturday, Nick Harless & Soulshaker will perform some midwestern power blues for a $5 cover charge. Doors to the upstairs bar at 107 W. Sycamore St. open at 8 p.m. both nights and music is scheduled to begin at 9.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Medicinal Bluegrass Band will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. The group is scheduled to play country and bluegrass music from 8-11 p.m. Friday. There will also be an ugly sweater contest at the Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., that night. There is no cover charge for the show, but the bar will sell food and drinks throughout the evening.
In theaters this weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language.
Running time: 3 hours 12 minutes
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
Plot: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Jake Sully lives with his newfound family on Pandora as they deal with the trouble that follows them and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
Review:
It is impossible to talk about “Avatar: The Way of Water” without sounding hyperbolic. But James Cameron’s sequel is a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have you floating on a blockbuster high. No matter if you’ve spent a second of your life in the past 13 years thinking about what’s happening on Pandora or how Jake Sully and Neytiri are getting on, assuming you remember their characters’ names. “The Way of Water” will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics like me, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first.
Three and a half stars out of four.
—Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 85%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday 3D: 2:30, 4:15, 7:30, 8:35
2D: 1:00, 5:15, 9:30
Saturday 3D: 12:00, 2:30, 4:15, 7:30, 8:35
2D: 1:00, 5:15, 9:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.