Christmas Parade
Prepare your Christmas lists, because Santa Claus will be visiting the courthouse on Saturday. He and Mrs. Claus are coming in from the North Pole to participate in Kokomo’s second annual Christmas parade, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. There are 100 organizations prepared to march through the streets, including Kokomo High School’s drumline, which will lead the way for a few U.S. military vehicles. Northwestern, Western, Eastern and Taylor high schools will also participate in the parade. The route begins at the intersection of Walnut and Market streets and finishes at the intersection of Main and Sycamore. Immediately following the parade, Santa will visit with children, a train will give kids rides and reindeer will tour the Courthouse Square. Visitors who arrive early will be able to catch Christmas carolers on two different stages — one across from the courthouse and the other across from the Howard County Admin Building, 220 N. Main St. There will also be vendors selling things like hot chocolate and popcorn during the parade.
Kokomo Civic Theatre performance
If you’re a fan of Christmas stories, the Kokomo Civic Theatre has a production you might appreciate. “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” presents eight different stories set in a Midwestern mall during the holiday season. The Civic Theatre will hold performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students through college. The tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 765-454-8800 or at the auditorium one hour before the show. The show will be held in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St.
We Care auction
The We Care telethon is this weekend. For 48 hours, viewers and listeners alike will be able to call 765-865-8192 to place bids on a wide variety of donated items. In past years, auctioned items have ranged from handmade afghans to guns or land. Money raised through the telethon will be donated to local organizations that help the less fortunate and physically or mentally handicapped. Last year, the auction brought in $517,070.81. The auction will be simulcast on 100.5 WWKI-FM and KGOV 2 on Xfinity.
A church Christmas production
Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., is hosting a Christmas production this weekend. The show will feature more than 80 performers in a choir and orchestra. Northwestern’s drumline will also make an appearance. The shows will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but doors open at 6. The church is asking visitors to bring baby items, such as high chairs, diapers or exersaucers, to the performances. For more information, call 765-453-7078.
First Friday: Elf Con
It’s the last First Friday of the year. This month, the theme is Elf Con. Downtown visitors are encouraged to dress up as elves while sipping hot chocolate, visiting shops and caroling. At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, a special pop-up shop of books (some of which are signed first editions) will be held from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with other celebratory festivities. At the Kokomo Art Association’s Artworks Gallery, visitors will be invited make pine cone elf ornaments and pick up cookies and hot chocolate. There will also be food trucks parked downtown. For more information, visit http://thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., will host two shows this weekend. On Friday, Baked Shrimp, a Long Island, New York-based rock band, will be on stage. Then, on Saturday, the Todd Harrold Duo, a Hoosier group, will perform. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and music is scheduled to begin at 9. There is a $5 cover charge for each show.
Kokomo Alehouse
Adam Gundrum is scheduled to perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday evening. He’s slated to perform acoustic classic rock from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will sell food and drinks during the performance.
In theaters
Violent Night
Rated: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references
Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes
Cast: David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo
Plot: When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).
Review: The holiday season is upon us and how better to celebrate than watching Santa slip several pool balls into a Christmas stocking, swing them in the air menacingly and see him cave in someone’s face? This is not a Norman Rockwell vision of Santa, of course. He has a torso full of tattoos and sutures his own wounds with Christmas tree ornament hooks. He vomits, impales baddies in spiky Christmas decorations and uses the sharp parts of a pair of ice skates with surgical precision. Few films have earned their R rating better. All that’s missing is you as long as you think it’s time to add a little blood to Christmas?
Two and a half stars out of four.
—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT Rating: 71%
AMC Kokomo: Friday 2, 3, 4:45, 6:15, 7:30, 9 With Spanish Subtitles 5:30 Saturday 1, 2, 3:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15 With Spanish Subtitles 4:45
