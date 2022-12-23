Stay off the roads
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. The warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. Roads will likely be slippery while wind gusts will pick up snow and damage trees, reducing visibility and possibly obstructing to and from your destination. As a result of the storm, most of the Christmas celebrations we were planning on featuring in this week’s Top 5 have been canceled. So, instead of letting this very likely white Christmas go to waste, here are a few alternative options to make the most of your weekend at home.
Make cookies
While the snow begins to pile up, you might find comfort in confectionary treats. Just be sure to save a few cookies for Santa Claus. Here’s a recipe from Gloria Yoder, who is the writer of the weekly Amish Cook column.
Grandma's Christmas Cut-Out Cookies
2 cups white sugar
1 cup butter (softened)
3 eggs
1 cup cream
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
5 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups flour
Combine in order given. Chill dough at least 8 hours. Roll out to ¼ inch thick. Bake at 325 degrees until cookie is set (8-10 minutes). Don't over-bake. Cool, frost and enjoy! Yield: 5 dozen.
Frosting
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar
Whip everything together, spread on cookies. For extra flavor, try replacing the milk with prepared coffee.
Watch Christmas movies
If you have access to cable television, you can check christmastvschedule.com/ for a list of which channels are showing your favorite Christmas movies. There are also plenty of options through streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library also has an online movie catalog available at www.kanopy.com. While you’re trying to figure out which film to watch, remember to argue whether “Die Hard” counts as a Christmas movie.
Board games
With an expected 3-6 inches of snow and wind chills dropping to -30 degrees, it’s a good time to break out your old sets of Battleship, Jenga or playing cards. There are plenty of online options if you don’t have any games at home, such as chess.com or Battleship on papergames.io/en/. If you’re playing in person, remember to be a good sport — you might be stuck in the same building as your opponent for a few hours.
Facetime with family & friends
Although you might be stuck at home Friday, and most places will remain closed Saturday and Sunday, you can still appreciate some quality time with the people you love this weekend. Take this winter storm as an opportunity to tell your friends and family that you love them, and wish everyone a Merry Christmas or Happy New Year.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There will be two events at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Friday, The Why Store will perform for a $15 cover charge. Then, Sunday — Christmas night — the bar is hosting a karaoke night. There is a suggested $5 cover for the karaoke, and proceeds will be used to support the Kokomo Wrestling Club. Song requests will cost $1. Doors to the upstairs venue open at 8 p.m. both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
Jimmy Wright will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday evening. The musician is scheduled to play a mixture of classic rock and country music from 8-10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave., but the Alehouse will sell food and drinks during the performance.
New in theaters this weekend
Babylon
Rated: R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use and pervasive language.
Running time: 3 hours 8 minutes
Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire
Plot: Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.
Review: Chazelle’s three-plus hour extravaganza isn’t the dutiful, nostalgic ode you might expect of such a Tinseltown period piece. It’s much messier and more interesting than that. In resurrecting the silent era and the onset of the talkies, “Babylon,” like Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain” before it, has trained its focus on a transitional moment in moving images, painting a picture of how technological progress doesn’t always equal improvement. “Babylon” is never so exhilarating as when sweat, luck and a chance butterfly conspire to make a moment of movie magic that’s sealed with those divine words: “We got it.”
Three stars out of four
—Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 63%
AMC Kokomo Friday Times: Noon, 12:15, 4:15, 8:20, 8:50 Spanish subtitles: 4:30
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Rated: PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments.
Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Cast: Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh and John Mulaney
Plot: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Review: Directed by Joel Crawford, with Januel Mercardo as co-director, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has enough good jokes (script by Paul Fisher and story by Tommy Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler) to keep anyone amused for an afternoon at the movies. The animation is exactly what you need it to be too and avoids too much of the frenetic anarchy of a lot of kids movies that mistake chaos for excitement. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how much time has lapsed, Banderas is welcome back as the “leche-whisperer” whenever he wants.
Three stars out of four
—Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 97%
AMC Kokomo Friday Times: 3D: 5:30, Spanish: 1:30, 3:45, English: Noon, 1, 2:45, 6:30, 7, 8:15, 9:15, 9:30
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Rated: 2 hours 26 minutes
Running time: PG-13 for strong drug content, some strong language, suggestive references and smoking.
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Tamara Tunie
Plot: Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom, Whitney Houston rises to fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.
Review: Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston’s biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is more like a hyped-up “Behind the Music” episode set to Houston’s greatest hits album. It leans on all the cliches: overbearing parents, bad-boy boyfriends and giddy, champagne-popping montages on the way up and sullen montages on the way down as she’s hunted by paparazzi.
Two stars out of four
—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 55%
AMC Kokomo Friday Times: 12:10, 3:30, 5, 7 Spanish subtitles: 8:45
