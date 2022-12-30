Paint some pottery
Fired Arts Studio is ushering in 2023 with a cheese and mimosa bar celebration. During the event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at 106 N. Main St., visitors will paint their own 13-inch long charcuterie boards. While they’re working, the painters will be able to snack on an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, nuts, fruit and chocolate. Anyone who would like a mimosa should bring their own sparkling wine — Fired Arts Studio is only bringing the additives. If you’re interested, admission will cost $45 and can be reserved at firedartsstudio.com
Take a chilly ride on your bike
Since 1970, people in North Central Indiana have celebrated the new year with a bicycle ride. On New Year’s Day, the Break-Away Bicycle Club is continuing that tradition with the annual Polar Bear Ride. Although the event’s discounted early registration period has passed, participants are still able to sign up for the bike ride on the day of the event at Roger’s Pavilion in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St. Same day registration will cost $40 and can be paid for using cash, checks, credit or debit cards. A continental breakfast and lunch will be included in the registration fee, and each rider will receive a gift at the event. Depending on your cycling confidence, you will be able to choose between a 25-, 17- or 10-mile route. The Sunday event begins at 10 a.m. and will close at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit breakaway.club/events/polar-bear-ride.
New year, new album
Celebrating 30 years of making music in 2023, Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel plan to ring in the new year on stage. The band plans on performing an acoustic set of their older catalog before introducing their newest album, Kokomo Honey, to live performance. The band will perform at the Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, 2401 Saratoga Ave. Doors to the venue open at 8:30 p.m. with music starting at 9:30. Tickets will cost $25 or two for $40 and include a copy of the new album. Food and drinks will be available during the show.
Looking for a ghost
Sunday will mark the 31st anniversary of Deb Snyder’s death. Paranormal investigators have alleged her house, which is where she died, is haunted by multiple spirits. So, in an attempt to interact with Snyder from beyond the grave, local ghost hunters The Paranormal Family will host a public investigation at Snyder’s former house, which is at 701 W. Jefferson St. The investigation will begin at 3 p.m. Admission will cost $25 and there will be snacks available during the investigation.
Worth the Drive: Shrek Rave
Now’s your chance to be an all star, get your game on and go play. There will be a Shrek-themed rave at The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis, Friday night. The party starts at 9 p.m. and will feature an evening of Shrek inspired music. People younger than 21 will not be able to attend the event, and admission will cost $37. If you’re interested, visit thevogue.com.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
There will be two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. First, on Friday night, Indy Gorgeous Club is taking the stage. Then, Davey & The Midnights will usher in the new year. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and music starts at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Alehouse
The United States Blues Band will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday evening. The group primarily performs Grateful Dead songs and will be on stage 8:30-11 p.m. There is no cover charge for the event, but the Alehouse will be serving food and drinks during the performance.
In theaters Friday
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Rated: PG
Running time: 1 hour 42 minutes
Plot: For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.
RT rating: 95%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:10, 1, 1:30, 2:45, 3:45, 4:30, 5:15, 7:15, 7:45, 9
Avatar: The Way of Water
Rated: PG-13
Running time: 3 hours 12 minutes
Plot: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
RT rating: 78%
AMC Kokomo Times: 12, 12:30, 2, 4:15, 4:45, 7, 8:30, 9
Babylon
Rated: R
Running time: 3 hours 9 minutes
Plot: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
RT rating: 55%
AMC Kokomo times: 12:15, 2:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:20
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rated: PG-13
Running time: 2 hours 24 minutes
Plot: Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises to fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.
RT rating: 46%
AMC Kokomo Times: 12:45, 4:30, 7, 8:15
