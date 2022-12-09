Orchestra Brass quintet
The Kokomo Symphonic Society has a special event this weekend to help fans get in the Christmas spirit. The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s holiday brass quintet concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Grace United Methodist Church. The quintet will play a mixture of sacred and secular Christmas songs during the show. The Symphony’s youth orchestra is slated to perform a few songs before the orchestra’s brass takes the stage. It should be noted, KSO season tickets do not cover admission for the holiday brass concert. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomosymphony.net, by calling 765-236-0251 or at the door prior to the concert. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for college students and are free for children and students from kindergarten through high school.
Free tour at the Seiberling
Driving down Sycamore Street, you might have caught a glimpse of the Seiberling Mansion decorated with Christmas lights. There are more decorations inside, though. This Friday, the Howard County Historical Society is hosting free tours inside the museum, which is at 1200 W. Sycamore St., sponsored by Holiday Inn Express. The tours will run 4-7:30 p.m., and visitors must reserve their spots ahead of time. To claim a spot in one of the tours, visit howardcountymuseum.org and click on “Christmas at the Seiberling” under the Programs tab. For more information, call (765) 452-4314.
Curtain Call performance
There are a few tickets left for the Kokomo Curtain Call production of "Mr. Scrooge’s Christmas." The only show that hasn’t sold out yet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and can be found on Curtain Call’s website, kcctc.org. The show will be held in Curtain Call’s studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St.
See the ballet
Audiences are invited once more to root against the Rat King and celebrate the Sugar Plum Fairy. Dance Elite’s performance of "The Nutcracker" will be held in Northwestern High School, 3431 County Road N. 400 West, this weekend. Tickets will cost $10, or $8 for children 6 and younger, and can be purchased online via Eventbrite or at the door prior to the performance. There will be two performances of the show, both on Saturday, scheduled for 1 and 7 p.m.
Tipton gun and knife
If you need to get some Christmas shopping done, the Tipton Gun & Knife show might yield a few options. The show will be held in the 4-H building at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St. Admission will cost $5, but children younger than 12 can get in for free. The Gun & Knife show will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There are two shows at The Coterie this weekend. On Friday, the bar at 107 W. Sycamore St. will celebrate the Logansport game bar Bonus Pints with live music from Freeway Hound. There is no cover charge for the Friday show. On Saturday, The Last Minute Band is slated to perform some bluegrass music. There will be a $5 cover charge for the Saturday show. The upstairs venue will open at 8 p.m. and music is scheduled to begin at 9 both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Checkered Vans will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday afternoon. The band will play classic rock songs from 8-11 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will serve food and drinks during the performance.
Back in theaters this weekend
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Rated: PG for some crude humor
Running time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor
Plot: On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town.
RT Rating: 49%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:20, 7:40 Friday and Saturday
Love Actually
Rated: R for sexuality, nudity and language
Running time: 2 hours 12 minutes
Cast: Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson
Plot: Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.
RT Rating: 64%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00 Friday, 1:00 Saturday
The Polar Express
Rated: G
Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Eddie Deezen
Plot: On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
RT Rating: 56%
AMC Kokomo times: 5:00 Friday and Saturday
