Curtain Call fundraisers at Elite Event Center
Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children has two events at Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., on Saturday. First, there’s going to be a variety show at 1 p.m. The variety show tickets cost $15 and include a drink station and light appetizers. Later in the evening, the third annual Valentine’s Day dinner theater will be performed by Emily Perkins and Joe Pyke. This year, the dinner theater production will be the Pulitzer-nominated “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney — it’s a story told through, you guessed it, love letters. Doors to the dinner theater open at 5:45 p.m., an Italian-themed dinner will be served at 6:15 and the show is scheduled to begin at 7. Single tickets will cost $35 and a table to two will cost $75. You can purchase tickets to both shows at sites.google.com/kcctc.org/kokomocurtaincall.
Romantic Park Band concert
The Kokomo Park Band will perform a special concert celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday. The show’s program will feature romantic tunes like the overture to Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” — you would likely recognize the love theme from the overture — and “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The concert will also feature a guest violinist, a solo singer and Indiana University Kokomo’s Cougar Choir. The concert is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The show should run an hour and a half, including an intermission. Although the concert will be free to attend, Coordinated Assistance Ministries will be collecting monetary and hygiene product donations at the concert — you might be tempted to share the love.
Phantom of the auditorium
Broadway is coming to Kokomo this weekend. A Friday evening Kokomo Community Concerts event will bring Gary Mauer to Kokomo High School's auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. Mauer has performed leading roles on Broadway and in national tours for shows like Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and Show Boat. Mauer’s wife, Elizabeth Southard, and accompanist Dan Riddle will share the stage with Mauer during the show. The performance setlist will include tunes from Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story and My Fair Lady. A single adult ticket will cost $20 and students or children accompanied by adults with tickets are able to attend the show for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door by 6:30 p.m. or over the phone by calling 765-210-0686. For more information, visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Paint the town red
If you play Dungeons and Dragons, or would like to start, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will help you bring your campaign to life this weekend. Using the Digital Den’s 3D printer, pieces of terrain will be distributed to visitors for free. You’ll be able to paint the terrain 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held in the KHCPL main location, 220 N. Union St.
Watch out for werewolves
Kingdom Cards & Games, 126 W. Walnut St., will host its monthly session of Werewolf games this weekend. The rules of the game are fairly simple; Everyone gets a randomly assigned role — either villager or werewolf — then tries to either catch the werewolves or eat the villagers. The games begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and will continue until participants are too tired to continue playing. The games are free to play, but if you arrive in the middle of a game, you’ll have to wait until the next round begins to start playing.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Peaceful Kings will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday. The local band will perform original tunes from 7:45-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave.
The Coterie
There are two bluegrass shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Mama Said String Band and Restless Leg String Band will perform Friday and Saturday evenings. If you’re hoping to go to both shows, tickets will cost $15. Otherwise, a single night will cost $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and the music is scheduled to begin an hour later.
Kokomo Country Palace
Love 4 Zero will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., Saturday evening. The local country band is scheduled to perform 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be a $5 cover charge for the Country Palace show.
In theaters this weekend
The Amazing Maurice
Rated: PG for action, peril and some rude material
Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes
Cast: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke and Himesh Patel
Plot: Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats.
Review: It's an A-list voice cast saddled with a screenplay that’s just not up to their skill set. “The Amazing Maurice” is also another computer-animated film that never gets visually ambitious enough. Oh, it threatens to do so, with village streets that promise adventure down every alley, but the world-building here is surprisingly weak given the source material and the potential of the story to get weird.
Two stars out of four
—Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com
RT ranking: 77%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2:25 and 6:15
Titanic 25 Year Anniversary
Rated: PG-13 for disaster related peril and violence, nudity, sensuality and brief language
Running time: 3 hours 14 minutes
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane and Kathy Bates.
Plot: An epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
Review: If any film should be redone in 3-D, it's "Titanic." And if any filmmaker should be the one doing the redoing, it's James Cameron. You may even want to stick around through the credits to belt out the film's anthem, "My Heart Will Go On," right along with Celine Dion. No one here will judge you. Besides, it's going to be stuck in your head for days afterward anyway, so you may as well have some fun with it.
Three stars out of four
—Christy Lemire, Associated Press
RT ranking: 88%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday (3D only): 2:00, 3:00, 7:00, 8:00
