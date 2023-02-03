Art Association celebrates local African American talent
On Friday afternoon, the Kokomo Art Association’s Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., will host an opening reception for Black Pearls. Celebrating Black History Month, the exhibition highlights local artists, an author and an ethnographer who explore themes of Black identity. The opening reception will run 6-9 p.m. There will be refreshments and jazz pianist Christopher Washington will perform during the event. Reba Harris, executive director of the Gilead House will sign and sell her book, “Living Life After the Fires of my Sorrows” during the reception. Local artists include J.C. Barnett III, Shailyn Nash, Tashema Davis, Sunday Majaha and Ramona Daniels. Robin Williams is the ethnographer and will display a photography exhibit that focuses on traditional jazz funerals. The reception will be free to attend. For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Kokomo Curtain Call holds weekend production
Are you clever enough to figure out Kokomo Curtain Call’s murder mystery this weekend? Middle and high school students will appear together on stage for a production of “Crab Cakes and Murder.” The Friday and Saturday productions will begin at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. Tickets to the show cost $10 and can be purchased over the phone by calling 765-236-6522, emailing info@kcctc.org or online at kcctc.Booktix.com. All three shows will be held in Curtain Call’s studio, which is at 2114 N. Armstrong St.
Get gnomed
If you’re looking for a personalized gift for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, Hodgepodge Montage is setting up shop in MO Joe Coffee House, 106 N. Main St., to help visitors make personalized gnomes. Supplies and instructions will cost $20, and the event is limited to 15 people. Reservations can be made by calling MO Joe at 765-327-5014. The class will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Valentine’s gala with Preserve Marriage Ministries
Preserve Marriage Ministries will host a Valentine’s Day gala Saturday evening. The event will include appetizers, a DJ, a three course dinner, auctions and dancing. Couples should expect to wear semi-formal attire. Tickets will cost $75 per couple and can be obtained by calling 765-864-2100 or visiting preservemarriages.com. The gala is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
Punk rock for Jesus
A handful of punk-influenced Christian bands will perform at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., on Saturday. The show will include Upstanding Gents, The Jericho Harlot and Filthy Rags. There is no cover charge for the concert, which begins at 6 p.m.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Adam Gundrum will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday evening. The classic rock covers will be played from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse will sell food and drinks during the performance.
The Coterie
There are two shows scheduled at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, a Phish tribute band called Phree will appear on stage. Then, on Saturday, a banjo and ukulele duo called The Pickin' Pear will play for The Coterie’s audience. Both shows are free and are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Country Palace
Kierstan Lanae and the Moonlighters will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. The music begins at 9:30 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge.
In theaters this weekend
80 for Brady
Rated: PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references.
Running time: 1 hour 38 minutes
Cast: Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin
Plot: Inspired by the true story of a group of friends who make it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Review:
RT rating: 69%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:00, 4:45, 7:15
Knock at the Cabin
Rated: R for violence and language
Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Cast: Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Ben Aldridge and Abby Quinn
Plot: While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
Review:
RT rating: 71%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:15, 5:00, 7:45
