Trim-A-Tree Auction
You’ve had a few weeks to take a peek at the trees set up in Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St. You might have even voted for your favorite out of the 69 decorated trees and wreaths. But Sunday afternoon, starting at 5 p.m., you’ll have the chance to bring the festive decorations home if you decide to participate in We Care’s annual fundraising auction. Last year, winning bids ranged from $225-$16,000.
Heroes and Hot Rods
In celebration of Veterans Day, community members are invited to bring their favorite hot rods to the Texas Roadhouse parking lot at 5107 Clinton Ave. Free coffee and doughnuts from Dan’s Variety Bakery will be served while event organizers collect Toys for Tots donations. Local country station 100.5 WWKI will also host a live broadcast at the event. The drive in, which is titled “Heroes and Hot Rods,” will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.
Orchestra fundraiser
A night centered around the orchestra doesn’t often come bundled with trivia and bags of popcorn, but the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday TV-Movie Dinner Singalong is a different case. Set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, the fundraising event will include dinner, a “name that tune” portion, a silent auction and more. Holiday attire is recommended for the event. Ticket pairs start at $100 and entire tables can be reserved for $500. Tickets can be purchased at www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events. The event will be held at The Experience, 1801 Country Club Dr.
Veterans Day Comedy Show
After moving to Atlanta, Georgia, comedian Dan West is returning to Kokomo for the weekend. As a former Army intelligence officer, a handful of West’s jokes touch on his experiences in the military. He’ll also be joined by fellow comedians Danny Hucks, who has several veteran family members, and Dean Jernigan, who is a Navy veteran. Tickets to the $15 show can be purchased online at VeteransComedyShow.eventbrite.com, or by visiting Cook McDoogal's Irish Pub or Marble The Steakhouse. From each ticket, $5 from will go to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and will be held in Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St.
Matilda is back
The Tipton Community Theatre is returning to Tipton High School’s auditorium, 619 S. Main St., this weekend for three more performances of “Matilda.” Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a girl with psychokinetic powers. Friday and Saturday performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for children ages 2-12. You can purchase tickets at the door or online at tiptontheatre.com. For more information, visit tiptontheatre.com.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
One Way Traffic, a bluegrass band from St. Louis, will hop on stage Saturday night at The Coterie. The band is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m., but doors to the venue at 107 W. Sycamore St. open at 8. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will host Keith Rea on Friday night. The musician will perform classic rock covers, a handful of original compositions and tell stories from 7-9 p.m. Also, to celebrate Veterans Day, the Alehouse will give a free pint of domestic beer to any veteran who decides to stop by. There is no cover charge for the event, but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks throughout the show.
In theaters this weekend
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language.
Running time: 2 hours 41 minutes
Cast: Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman.
Plot: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together and forge a new path for their nation.
Review: Made in the wake of tragedy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler’s movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity. “Wakanda Forever” is overlong, a little unwieldy and somewhat mystifyingly steers toward a climax on a barge in the middle of the Atlantic. But Coogler’s fluid command of mixing intimacy with spectacle remains gripping. Three stars out of four. — Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT Rating: 86%
AMC Kokomo Times on Friday: 3D — 3:30, 7:00 | Digital — 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30
