Eat some cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Christmas is coming early to Russiaville. The city’s annual Winter Festival will be held in the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., 5-9 p.m. The festivities will begin by stringing popcorn and cranberry decorations, while others make Christmas ornaments. The community decorations will then be placed on Russiaville’s Christmas tree, which is behind the Community Center. At 7 p.m., the Christmas tree will be lit up as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive. Children will be able to visit the North Pole residents and pose for photos with them. Visitors will be able to decorate cookies, sip hot chocolate and munch on some popcorn at the festival.
Jingle Mingle Market
The Women’s Ministries of Kokomo First Church of Nazarene, 2734 S Washington St., will host a Jingle Mingle Market on Saturday. The market will be open to the public, and attendees are invited to shop at a variety of booths that will represent the church, local businesses, crafters and bakers. Live Christmas music will fill the air as visitors shop for boutique clothing and accessories, home décor items and more. Lunch will be available to purchase, and there will be hot beverages served at the event. The market will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The first 200 customers will receive a free swag bag with treats, coupons and door prizes. Visitors must purchase tickets to attend the market. For adults, tickets will cost $3 in advance or $5 at the door. For children aged 3-11, tickets will cost $1 in advance and $2 at the door. Funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center.
Dinosaur Stomp
Children aged 3 and older are invited to celebrate the gargantuan reptiles at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, which is at 220 N. Union St. At the event, kids will do the dinosaur stomp, make dinosaur-themed art, play triceratops ring toss, make paper pterodactyl puppets and learn about the neat creatures that ruled the world during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The party will take place 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday.
Holiday pop-up for Douglas
Following up on the success of its inaugural holiday shopping event, the Douglass School will hold a second annual Holiday Pop-up Shop. Hoping to have a larger crowd this year, the event will be held in the United Auto Workers Local 685 Hall, which is at 929 E. Hoffer St. There are more vendors this year, who will sell things like jewelry and boutique clothes, and a few ministries will set up booths at the event. There will also be a raffle for prizes that were donated by different booths. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Money raised from the event will be used to fund preservation efforts at the school.
Holly Jolly Shopping
With all the We Care trees picked up, Markland Mall has some extra space for vendors this weekend. The fourth annual Holly Jolly Shopping event will bring multiple vendors to the shopping center. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, vendors will be selling goods like honey, soaps, candles, jewelry and more. The inside event will be at 1114 S. 17th St.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., will host two shows this weekend. On Friday, Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes will play folk music with a $15 cover charge. Then, on Saturday, Fresh Hops will perform fiddle funk with a $5 cover charge. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and music starts at 9.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Peaceful Kings will be on stage at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday night. The local band is set to perform from 8-10 p.m. Later, on Wednesday, the Alehouse will host Jesse Gonzalez, an Americana blues musician, from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for either show, but the Alehouse at 1134 Home Ave. will serve food and drinks during both performances.
In theaters this weekend
The Menu
Rated: R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references.
Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy
Plot: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Review: The world of fine dining has, for a while now, been ripe for satire. And “The Menu” happily supplies a heaping plate of it. The film may ultimately not have all that much to chew on, but thanks to the elite eye-rolling of Taylor-Joy and Fiennes’ anguished artist — is still a very tasty snack. Even as “The Menu” teeters unevenly in its third act and things get gruesomely less appetizing, it will leave you hungry. ★★★ (out of four) — Jake Coyle, Associated Press
The world of fine dining has, for a while now, been ripe for satire. And “The Menu” happily supplies a heaping plate of it. The film, which opens in theaters Friday, may be aimed at somewhat low-hanging fruit and may ultimately not have all that much to chew on. But Mylod, who directed a number of the episodes to “Succession,” brings an icy, stylish flare in another kind of cleverly staged eat-the-rich comedy that — particularly thanks to the elite eye-rolling of Taylor-Joy and Fiennes’ anguished artist — is still a very tasty snack. Three stars out of four.
—Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT Rating: 91%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2:50, 5:30, 8:15 Saturday: 12:15, 2:50, 5:45, 8:30
She Said
Rated: R for language and descriptions of sexual assault
Running time: 2 hours 8 minutes
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher
Plot: A pair of New York Times reporters break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
Review: “She Said” is faithfully acted by an earnest, intelligent cast, and directed with fervent purpose. But the result, for all its galvanizing, well-oiled plot machinations, remains consistently earthbound, and often frustratingly schematic, a movie so bent toward education and edification that it feels a little bloodless in the end — human tragedy as PSA. ★★★ (out of four) — Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
RT rating: 86%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 Saturday: 12:10, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.