Christmas at the Seiberling
Community groups have volunteered their time to decorate the Seiberling Mansion, inside and out, with Christmas lights. On Saturday, the lights at 1200 W. Sycamore St. are getting flipped on. There will be a lighting ceremony for the opening night, with a special guest appearance from Santa Claus. Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday-themed clothes during the mansion tours. The Seiberling will be open 6-9 p.m. opening night and admission will cost $10. Tickets can be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling. For more information, visit the Howard County Historical Society’s website or call 765-452-4314.
Frozen Sandlot opens
It’s time to break out some ice skates. The Frozen Sandlot is opening this weekend. Tickets can be purchased at the rink, which is at 400 S. Union St., and skates can be rented if you don’t own a pair. For people without skates, admission will cost $7. For nonskaters and people who bring their own skates, admission will cost $5. A group of 10 or more skaters will get in for $6 each. The Frozen Sandlot accepts cash and cards. The rink will be open 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
Stroll through the park
The City of Lights display is opening in the City of Firsts on Friday. There will be a nightly display of holiday cheer at Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., starting at dusk. Santa Claus is excited to see the lights and will be at the park opening night from 6-10 p.m. The City of Lights display can be walked or driven and does not require any admission fees.
PB & Jam
Black Wax Cafe, Kokomo Security Federal Savings Bank and Indiana Music Garage have all been collecting nonperishable food items and cash to benefit the Kokomo Rescue Mission. The donations have been going all month, but there’s going to be one last push for food and fundraising. Black Wax Cafe, which is at 910 N. Washington St., is hosting a benefit concert on Saturday. There are seven bands/artists on the roster, including Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel, Alec Swank and DJ1350. The live music starts at noon. To get in, you’ll need to bring a jar of peanut butter, jelly or jam.
Flights & Lights
Grissom Air Museum’s Lights in the Airpark starts Friday afternoon. Museum visitors will be invited to walk along the light up displays set against a backdrop of Cold War era aircraft. The museum’s guard tower will also be illuminated with holiday lights. The museum, which is at 1000 W. Hoosier Blvd., will be open for the entire weekend from 4:30-9 p.m. each day. The $5 admission fee will also grant visitors access to the indoor museum exhibits. Children 5 and younger are able to get in for free.
Live Music this Weekend
The Coterie
The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., has two shows booked this weekend. On Friday, the Jack Whittle Trio, a Chicago based blues band, is returning to Kokomo after participating in the Summer Concert Series. Then, on Saturday, Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers will celebrate the end of Thanksgiving week with a 90s tribute show. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and music is scheduled to start at 9. There is a $5 cover charge for the Friday show.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse will host Josh Mast Friday afternoon. The music is scheduled for 8-11 p.m. and will primarily include acoustic blues jams. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave., but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during the performance.
In theatres this weekend
Devotion
Rated: PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking
Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Thomas Sadoski
Plot: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Review: The film is perhaps not what you were expecting. It is not an action thrill ride, a “Top Gun” set in Korea. There is no “Highway to the Danger Zone.” It is, rather, a quiet portrait of an airman over the course of a year, and, to be honest, it’s really not so much about him as about the notion of allyship. But, ultimately, this is a weird way to honor a man who would posthumously receive the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart. In many ways, framing his heroics beside a white wingman undermines the singularity of Brown. Even the film’s poster — with both actors’ pictures equally large — gives a false equivalency. This hero didn’t need any help.
Two stars out of four.
—Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT Rating: 80%
AMC Kokomo Times: Friday 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 Saturday 1:30, 4:50, 8:10
Strange World
Rated: PG for action/peril and some thematic elements
Running Time: 1 hour 42 minutes
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu
Plot: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
Review:
Maybe there’s a throwback mood surrounding Disney’s upcoming 100th anniversary, but with the animated “Strange World,” the studio gives a great big hug to the old-school pulp adventure. And here, tentacled hermit crab monsters and two-fisted heroes with flame throwers are featured alongside multiple generations of father-son squabbling and an effective environmental message.
Three stars out of four.
—Brian Truitt, USA Today
RT Rating: 77%
AMC Kokomo Times: Friday 3D 4:30, Friday 2D 1:45, 7:10 Saturday 3D 4:30, Saturday 2D 1:45, 7:10
