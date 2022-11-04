Shop and Stroll
Downtown Kokomo is celebrating the first Friday of November this week. This time, the theme is “Shop and Stroll.” Hopefully, you’ll be able to get some holiday shopping out of the way during the event. For example, Grace United Methodist Church will have vendors set up throughout the evening. At the Artworks Gallery, where local artists have work on display (and for sale), Five Guys will be raffling off a gift card. The United States Marine Corps Reserves will start its Toys for Tots campaign downtown, collecting toys and cash donations. The Kokomo Art Center will host a reception for the Asylum Peru Painters, a group of plein air artists who depict local nature scenes, Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Be sure to stop by the Kokomo Tribune newsroom, as well, 123 N. Buckeye St. We’ll be giving out copies of Heartland Magazine.
Matilda
Tipton Community Theater is performing “Matilda” this weekend. Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a girl with psychokinetic powers. Performances will be held in Tipton High School’s auditorium, 619 S. Main St. Friday and Saturday performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for children ages 2-12. You can purchase tickets at the door or online at tiptontheatre.com. For more information, visit tiptontheatre.com.
Kokomo-Con
The third installment of Kokomo-Con 2022 will be held in Baymont Inn & Suites, 1709 E. Lincoln Road. The vendor hall will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the game room will be open 12-5 p.m. Although the main event is on Saturday, there will also be a Social Deduction Room open from 6 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday. People who visit the Social Deduction Room will be able to play deception-based games like Secret Hitler, Werewolf, Blood on the Clocktower and Witch Hunt. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. to join the Social Deduction Room games. Tickets to Kokomo-Con cost $5 and can be purchased at the door. Admission to the Social Deduction Room will cost $10, but includes Kokomo-Con admission.
Craft fair for Samaritan Caregivers
Pathway of Hope Church of the Nazarene, 2700 S. Park Road, is hosting a Christmas craft fair on Saturday. Shoppers will be able to grab some festive goodies and vendor booth fees go directly to Samaritan Caregivers. The craft fair is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 765-210-4881.
Love on a Leash
Children who could use some brushing up on their reading skills will be able to do so with some furry friends on Saturday. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, which is at 220 N. Union St., will have therapy animals for children to read to. The Children’s Department will have the literary companions from 11 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit khcpl.libnet.info/events.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
There will be two shows at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. Gingerbread Man, a local progressive rock band, will perform Friday afternoon. Then, on Saturday afternoon, The Tentakills will play surf rock. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights with the music starting at 9. There is a $5 cover charge for the Saturday show.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will host Jimmy Wright Friday afternoon. Wright plans on performing acoustic classic rock songs from 7-9:30 p.m. Although there is no cover charge for the live music, the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks throughout the performance.
In theaters this weekend
One Piece Film: Red
Rated: PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language
Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
Cast: Voices of AmaLee, Daniel Baugh and Luci Christian
Plot: For the first time ever, Uta — the most beloved singer in the world — will reveal her identity to the world at a live concert in this Japanese anime film based on the popular manga (comic) of the same name.
Review: A feast for the eyes and ears, every frame is decked with colour and detail. The final showdown is a sensory assault and is akin to watching a fireworks display – colours swirl and things go bang. There are musical numbers throughout, each accompanied by eye-popping, rainbow-dripped visuals that reel you back in when the plot loses you. The songs themselves are marvellous: performed by Japanese musician Ado, they stand their ground against current chart-toppers and justify the idea that Uta is the world’s most popular singer. When focused, this film truly sings, but it takes its time and tests your patience to land on the right notes. Three out of five stars
— Sammy Gecsoyler, The Guardian
RT Rating: 100%
AMC Kokomo Times: Dubbed: 2:30, 8:00 on Friday. 12:00, 2:30, 8:00 Saturday. Subbed: 4:10, 5:20, 7:00 Friday. 1:30, 4:10, 5:20, 7:00 Saturday.
