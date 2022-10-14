Painting pumpkins in the park
If you'd prefer to get through Halloween without having to deal with pumpkin guts, this weekend event might help you stay festive. The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is holding a pumpkin painting party on Saturday. The pumpkins and paint supplies will be provided to visitors while supplies last. You’re also able to bring your own pumpkin. The fall festivity will be held at the Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Decades of Love
Love will be in the air at Kokomo High School’s auditorium, 2501 S. Berkeley Road, on Sunday. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform their newest album, Decades of Love. The quartet has been nominated for several Grammys and usually performs southern gospel. However, the group’s newest album focuses on the evolution of love songs spanning the past century. Tickets to the 2:30 p.m. show can be purchased online at www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org or in person before the show. Each ticket will cost $20, but students are able to attend the show for free.
Oddities Market
Sun King Kokomo is ready to celebrate spooky season. The Bloody Buckeye Oddities Show, scheduled to run 2-6 p.m. Saturday, will feature a tarot card reader, a close-up magician and 20 vendors with art, jewelry or other (possibly haunted) wares to purchase. There will also be two food vendors and the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana will take blood donations at the event from noon to 4 p.m. The Oddities Market will be found at 500 N. Buckeye St.
Photos on the farm
The Kendall Family Farm, 9717 E. 600 North, is expecting some special visitors this weekend. Two princesses and a superhero will pose for photos from noon to 2 p.m. However, the farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Once you’ve grabbed your photos, you’ll also be able to check out a 5-acre corn maze, a you-pick pumpkin patch, go on a hayride and play some miniature golf. Admission will cost $10 for teens or adults, and $5 for children, seniors and military personnel with ID. Children 5 and younger are able to get in for free.
Jeepers Creepers
Jeep owners will be invited to park their cars near the downtown Kokomo fire station for a special Halloween celebration. Gathering in the parking at 613 S. Buckeye St., there will be a costume contest for Jeeps and Jeep drivers, trick-or-treating and a fundraiser for the Hoosier Burn Camp, a nonprofit organization that benefits children who have survived severe burn injuries. DJ Major Khaos will play music until the Riverwalk Concert starts across the creek. The event is free to attend and is scheduled to run 4-8 p.m. Saturday.
More live music this weekend
Moe’s River Room
InsideOut will perform at Moe’s River Room, 150 S. Reed Road, on Saturday. The band will play rock covers, ranging from '60s hits to modern day tunes, from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is no cover charge for the show.
Kokomo Alehouse
Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., is hosting The Barstool Bandits Friday afternoon. The band will perform an acoustic mix of blues, rock and country music from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse will sell food and drinks during the show.
The Coterie
Zach Pietrini will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Friday evening. There is no cover charge for the Americana show, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
In theaters this weekend
Halloween Ends
Rated: R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.
Running time: 1 hour 51 minutes
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle
Plot: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy.
Review:
Rotten Tomato Ranking:
AMC Kokomo Times: 12:20, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30
